New Zealand QoQ CPI inflation prints at the expected 0.5% versus previous 1.8%

- NZ CPI inflation hits its coolest price growth in three years at 0.5% QoQ.
- Annualized CPI inflation cools to 4.7%, improved but still well above the RBNZ's 2% target.
New Zealand's Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased further in the fourth quarter of 2023, coming in at 0.5% QoQ in-line with forecasts and cooling off further from the previous quarter's 1.8%.
Annualized CPI inflation in New Zealand also matched expectations, coming in at 4.7% compared to the previous period's 5.6%.
StatsNZ noted that some minor adjustments had to be made to correct previous errors in several statistics, but noted that the overall direction and magnitude of the data release was unchanged as a result of the corrections.
According to StatsNZ, rises in Housing and household utilities (up 1.1%) were driven primarily by rising household energy (up 1.9%), but were offset by declines in the Food category (down 1.2%), fueled by a steep decline in the price of fruit and vegetables (down 6.4%).
New Zealand QoQ CPI inflation has cooled to its lowest price growth in three years, reaching a peak of 2.2% in October of both 2021 and 2022.
Market Reaction
The Kiwi (NZD) saw a quick jump against the US Dollar (USD) to drag the NZD/USD briefly back into the 0.6100 handle in early Wednesday trading action, but thin markets are set to fade the move in short order.
Why NZ CPI inflation matters to traders
With the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) inflation target being around the midpoint of 2%, Statistics New Zealand’s quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) publication is of high significance. The trend in consumer prices tends to influence RBNZ’s interest rates decision, which in turn, heavily impacts the NZD valuation. Acceleration in inflation could lead to faster tightening of the rates by the RBNZ and vice-versa. Actual figures beating forecasts render NZD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains directionless below 0.6600
AUD/USD managed to bounce off three-day lows and reclaimed the area around 0.6580, coincident with the key 200-day SMA.
EUR/USD appears weaker amidst Dollar gains
EUR/USD kept the downward bias well in place and retreated to multi-week lows in the 1.0820 zone amidst increasing pre-ECB weakness.
Gold turns bearish in the near term, holds above $2,000
Gold lost its traction and declined toward $2,020 in the second half of the day on Tuesday, erasing the majority of daily gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4% and the US Dollar capitalizes on souring mood, weighing on XAU/USD.
Injective Price Prediction: Volan Mainnet Upgrade fails to catalyze recovery after 20% slump
Injective (INJ) price has been on a steep load-shedding exercise for the past week, joining the broader market dump. Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the pack with a break below the $40,000 psychological level as markets bleed in the wake of increasing volatility.
Cautious trading as investors eye earnings, BoJ considering rate hike
Stock markets are trading a little in the red on Tuesday, with investors eyeing earnings results - including Netflix - after the close and the result from the Republican presidential primary.