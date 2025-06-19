Q1 GDP rose 0.8% q/q, slightly above our 0.7% forecast and stronger than the RBNZ’s 0.4%. Services and manufacturing drove the gains, while construction stabilised after a year of contraction. The economy has now posted back-to-back q/q expansions, but output remains below potential, Standard Chartered's economists Bader Al Sarraf and Nicholas Chia report.
Perfecting the landing is another story
"New Zealand’s Q1 GDP expanded by 0.8% q/q (-0.7% y/y), marginally above our estimate (0.7% q/q), and stronger than the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ’s) projection (0.4% q/q). This marks the second consecutive quarter of growth following last year’s technical recession, reinforcing signs that the economy has found a cyclical floor, in our view. Though the expansion is welcome, the economy remains fragile. Annual per capita GDP is still contracting, and headwinds from tariffs, waning consumer momentum and global volatility cloud the near-term outlook."
"A breakdown of Q1 GDP growth reveals a modest but broadening rebound. Business services showed firm momentum (2.4% q/q), alongside stabilisation in manufacturing and construction. Although Q1 data paints a stronger starting point for 2025, high-frequency indicators since March suggest that activity may have already rolled over, with risks now tilting towards a stagflation-like dynamic."
"We expect the RBNZ to hold rates steady in July, followed by a final cut in August to bring the terminal Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3%. On one hand, the upside GDP surprise gives the bank breathing space. On the other, geopolitical tensions have pushed oil prices significantly higher since the May meeting, increasing the risk of a renewed inflation impulse. With the RBNZ already concerned about persistent price-setting behaviour, this could raise the bar for further easing, in our view."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD meets firm resistance around 1.3450
GBP/USD trades with a slight positive bias, meeting some resistance around the 1.3450 zone while market participants adjust to the steady hand by the Bank of England (BoE) and the flattish mood surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1480, Dollar remains flat
EUR/USD treads water in the sub-1.1500 region on Thursday, always against the backdrop of an equally vacillating US Dollar and reduced volatility in the global markets as investors continue to assess Wednesday’s FOMC event as well as steady escalation in the Middle East conflict.
Gold alternates gains with losses near $3,370
Gold regains traction and set aside an earlier drop to the $3,350 zone per troy ounce on Thursday, now lingering around $3,370 on the back of persistent geopolitical effervescence, thin trading conditions, and a marginal uptick in the US Dollar.
Bitcoin on the verge of a breakdown amid possible US strike on Iran
Bitcoin price finds support around the 50-day EMA at $103,100; a decisive close below this level could trigger a sharp correction. Reports that US officials are preparing for a strike on Iran in the coming days could further weigh on sentiment.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.