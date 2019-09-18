New Zealand GDP beats expectations.

Most had been expecting New Zealand GDP to have risen 0.4% in the second quarter and 2.0% for the year, the lowest since Q4 2013.

The data arrived as follows:

0.5% for QoQ vs the estimate of 0.4%

2.1% for YoY vs the 2.0% estimate.

About NZ GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by New Zealand. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of New Zealand economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the NZD.