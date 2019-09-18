New Zealand GDP beats expectation for both QoQ and YoY

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • New Zealand GDP beats expectations.

Most had been expecting New Zealand GDP to have risen 0.4% in the second quarter and 2.0% for the year, the lowest since Q4 2013.

The data arrived as follows:

  • 0.5% for QoQ vs the estimate of 0.4%
  • 2.1% for YoY vs the 2.0% estimate.

About NZ GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by New Zealand. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of New Zealand economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the NZD.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

