- The New Zealand Dollar pares gains in most pairs after lackluster industrial profits from China pall the outlook.
- The Kiwi stalls ahead of RBNZ meeting this week, although some analysts are hawkish – bullish for NZD.
- NZD/USD finally meets its date with the 200-day SMA and pokes its head above 0.6100.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) trades lower in most pairs at the start of the new week after investor sentiment sours during the Asian session and investors see a risk of a slightly hawkish tone coming from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) at their meeting on Thursday.
The Hang Seng index ends Monday down 0.20% after disappointing economic data from China, whilst Japan’s Nikkei falls over half a percent after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) gets more vociferous about the threat of inflation – thereby raising the risk of higher growth-stunting interest rates, and a weaker Yen.
Given New Zealand’s close trade ties with Asia, a negative outlook for the region raises the specter of reduced demand for New Zealand exports and by association its currency.
Daily digest market movers: New Zealand Dollar pulls back on Asia growth fears
- The New Zealand Dollar falls against most counterparts after data shows lower-than-expected profits in Chinese Industrial firms in October, despite a rise compared to the previous year. The 2.7% year-on-year rise sees profit growth narrow back to single digits, following an 11.9% increase in September and a 17.2% gain in August, according to Reuters.
- The data suggests the Chinese authorities will have to continue providing stimulus to prompt growth, adds the Reuters report.
- It comes after the bad news last Friday regarding Chinese asset manager Zhongzhi – another fatality of the China property bubble. The company announced it was insolvent with liabilities totalling between $58 and $64 billion, according to a report by Reuters.
- Some investors see the risk of a hawkish tilt at the November 29 RBNZ policy meeting on Thursday, which could push the Kiwi higher.
- "..with so much easing now priced in, the risks could be skewed slightly to the upside for the Kiwi on a non-dovish outcome," say economists at ANZ Bank in a note.
New Zealand Dollar technical analysis: NZD/USD meets 200-day Simple Moving Average
NZD/USD – the number of US Dollars that can be bought with one New Zealand Dollar – pushes higher amid continued US Dollar weakness, despite the NZD falling in most other pairs.
The NZD/USD meets the key 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and pokes above the 0.6100 level – an over 3-month high, on Monday.
New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar: Daily Chart
Despite meeting tough resistance at the 200-day SMA and pulling back, the pair is in a short and medium-term bullish trend, which continues to bias longs over shorts.
The MACD momentum indicator is rising in line with price suggesting the medium-term uptrend is healthy.
If Monday ends the day as a spinning top Japanese candlestick pattern, as looks possible, it might suggest a temporary pullback is about to emerge, however. This is reinforced by the proximity of the 200-day SMA serving as an antagonist to further upside. Given the trading session has not ended yet, however, it's still too early to say.
The Kiwi has also formed a possible bullish inverse head and shoulders (H&S) pattern at the lows. The inverse H&S is identified by the labels applied to the chart above. L and R stand for the left and right shoulders, whilst H stands for the head. The target for the inverse H&S is at 0.6215. The pair has already breached the neckline at the October highs, confirming activation of the pattern’s target.
Another way of looking at the lines on the chart is that the pattern is in fact a ‘cup and handle’ pattern, with the ‘head’ of the inverse H&S actually a ‘cup’ and the right shoulder a ‘handle’. Regardless of which pattern is forming, the target would be similar to that of the inverse H&S.
The identification of possible reversal patterns adds more weight to the bullish argument.
The long-term trend is still bearish, however, suggesting a risk of a recapitulation remains.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the New Zealand Dollar?
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
How do decisions of the RBNZ impact the New Zealand Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
How does economic data influence the value of the New Zealand Dollar?
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the New Zealand Dollar?
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
