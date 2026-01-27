TRENDING:
New Zealand Dollar extends rally on inflation surprise, US Dollar weakness

  • The New Zealand Dollar appreciates for an eighth consecutive day against the US Dollar.
  • Inflation in New Zealand exceeds the central bank’s target, reviving expectations of monetary tightening.
  • A drop in US Consumer Confidence and political uncertainty weigh on the US Dollar.
Ghiles Guezout

NZD/USD trades around 0.6015 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.65% on the day, extending a streak of eight consecutive gains and reaching its highest level since July 2025. The pair draws solid fundamental support from both favorable domestic developments in New Zealand and a broad-based weakening of the US Dollar (USD).

In New Zealand, Statistics New Zealand reports that annual consumer inflation accelerated to 3.1% in the fourth quarter, above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) target band. This upside surprise in inflation reinforces market expectations that the central bank may raise interest rates later this year, lending support to the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Investors remain cautious ahead of the release of December trade data due on Wednesday, with forecasts pointing to a subdued balance. Attention is also on China, New Zealand’s largest trading partner, which is set to publish its 2025 industrial profit figures after very weak growth over the January-November period and a sharp contraction in November.

On the US side, the US Dollar remains under pressure following a further deterioration in household sentiment. The Conference Board reports that its Consumer Confidence Index fell to 84.5 in January from 94.2 previously, marking its lowest level since 2014. The decline reflects worsening assessments of both current conditions and expectations, with the Expectations Index remaining well below the threshold typically associated with recession risks. This weakness in consumer sentiment adds to signs of a gradual slowdown in the labor market and strengthens the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could adopt a more accommodative stance later this year.

Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stays on the back foot below the 97.00 mark, weighed down by political uncertainty, concerns surrounding a potential government shutdown, and renewed debate over the independence and future leadership of the Fed. This environment encourages investors to rotate into other G10 currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar, allowing NZD/USD to maintain a clearly bullish short-term momentum.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.76%-0.71%-0.83%-0.76%-0.84%-0.64%-1.24%
EUR0.76%0.05%-0.05%0.00%-0.08%0.12%-0.48%
GBP0.71%-0.05%-0.11%-0.05%-0.12%0.07%-0.53%
JPY0.83%0.05%0.11%0.06%-0.01%0.18%-0.42%
CAD0.76%-0.00%0.05%-0.06%-0.08%0.12%-0.50%
AUD0.84%0.08%0.12%0.01%0.08%0.20%-0.41%
NZD0.64%-0.12%-0.07%-0.18%-0.12%-0.20%-0.60%
CHF1.24%0.48%0.53%0.42%0.50%0.41%0.60%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.


Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

