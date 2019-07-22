New UK PM must restore confidence and spur investment - UK's CBI

Prime Minister Theresa May's successor must look beyond Brexit and restore economic confidence to spur investment, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said while launching a "business manifesto" for the new government, according to Bloomberg.
Key quotes by CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn
“We urge the next prime minister to act fast to get the economy back on track."
“The reputation of our country has taken a dent in recent times. Our new prime minister has a real chance to inject a new lease of life into the U.K. economy and show the world we are open for investment.”
Other requests (source: Bloomberg)
- Reforms to business rates and the national apprenticeships program
- Abolishing the government target on net migration and reducing the salary threshold for immigrants taking up key jobs.
- Improving energy efficiency and tightening building standards to help Britain meet it’s target to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
- Urgently securing continuity trade deals with nations it currently deals with through EU-brokered agreements and reinforcing a commitment to raise research and development expenditure to 2.4% of GDP by 2027.
