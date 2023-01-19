- Netflix reported revenue in line for Q4 but a major miss on earnings.
- Netflix net subscribers jumped much higher than expected though.
- NFLX surged up to $345 on the news, more than +8%.
- Netflix lost 2% in the regular session to close just below $320.
Netflix (NFLX) stock rose immediately after the streaming company's fourth quarter results missed by a wide margin late Thursday. Wall Street had expected Netflix to produce $0.50 per share in GAAP earnings on revenue of $7.85 billion. The revenue was in line exactly, but GAAP EPS arrived at $0.12, missing the mark by 38 cents. However, NFLX stock rose 4.6% afterhours to $230 on both guidance and subscribers.
Netflix earnings news
The earnings miss was entirely forgotten after Netflix unveiled their new subscriber numbers. Netflix now has 230.75 million global subscribers. This means net new subscribers grew 7.66 million in just the fourth quarter. Wall Street had been expecting a gain of 4.1 million.
Back during the third quarter, Netflix management said they saw the business turning over a new leaf after the service's subscriber growth dropped off for a time early in the year. Now for the first quarter of 2023, Netflix management forecasts EPS of $2.82 on revenue of $8.17 billion.
Co-CEO Reed Hastings has opted to become executive chairman at Netflix. Current Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters will take his seat as co-CEO alongside Ted Sarandos. The job title changes are effective immediately, and the board of directors has spent an entire decade planning for this succession strategy.
Netflix stock forecast
The four-hour chart shows Netflix stock once again hitting some resistance in the zone between $330 and $333. This area held on stubbornly between January 12 and 17. NFLX stock did jump as high as $345.52 on the initial subscriber numbers but then got pushed back into the zone during the afterhours trade. Bears will continue to focus on pushing the stock down to $295 at the rising support trendline, however, since the four-hour chart shows a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator that has turned lower. Bulls will look to produce a close above $333 in Friday's regular session.
NFLX 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovering around 0.6900 after posting fresh weekly lows Premium
A late bounce in Wall Street helped AUD/USD move away from a fresh weekly low of 0.6871 with the pair currently battling to recover beyond the 0.6900 threshold. The US Dollar benefited for a second consecutive day from risk-off flows.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0820 as ECB hawks hit the wires Premium
The hawkish rhetoric from different ECB officials provided support for the shared currency in a risk-averse environment. Unimpressive United States macroeconomic data kept investors in cautious mode.
Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium
Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.
Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Stocks lose traction despite improved US data
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.