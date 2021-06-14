This week the Federal Reserve meet and they are expected to stay on hold while repeating their belief that rising inflation is transitory. The latest US CPI data last week surprised heavily to the upside with both the month on month and the year on year data coming in above market maximum expectations. The core reading was +3.8% vs a maximum +3.6% expected for the year on year print and the headline came in at 5% vs a maximum expectation of 4.9%. So, the key question this week is this: Will the fed still see the rising inflation as transitory. If it does that could allow equity markets to keep rising.
Will Netflix move higher in keeping with its very strong seasonal pattern this year? Over the last 10 years, Netflix has gained in value every single time between June 10 and July 10. The largest gain was in 2012 with a 27.35% profit. Will Q2 earnings surprise to the upside? Will Netflix keep rising through June?
Major Trade Risks
-
The main risk to this trade is from any risk-off tones which will weigh on equity prices.
-
The recent gain in US inflation could mean the Fed taper bond purchases next week. If they do then the prospect of rising interest rates could weigh on US stocks.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
Gold: Focus on daily close, as XAU/USD breaches key support ahead of FOMC
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.