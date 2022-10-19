- NFLX stock rallies lucky 13% after announcing earnings on Tuesday.
- Netflix subscriber growth helps shares stage a relief rally.
- NFLX will look to the bottom as investors hope this is the end.
Netflix (NFLX) came out with earnings after the close on Tuesday, and the horror show of previous earnings has been put behind them. The company's new advertising-supported tier is one hope for future subscriber growth, and the stock reacted well with it soaring over 14% higher at one stage in the afterhours market.
Netflix stock news
Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.10, which was well ahead of the consensus of $2.17. Revenue also beat estimates, $7.93 billion versus $7.84 billion. It was mainly the subscriber numbers though that cheered investors. Netflix was expected to add 1 million new subscribers for the quarter but blew that prediction out of the water when announcing 2.4 million new additions. The stock immediately surged higher and held most of those gains on Wednesday.
Revenue was affected by FX headwinds, an issue for most US companies now. Netflix said it was confident it could adjust its pricing to reflect the strong dollar. Netflix also said it will not provide guidance in the future for paid memberships. It appears this is due to the company's focus on revenue as its key metric since advertising enters its mix.
"Thank God we're done with shrinking quarters," Co-CEO Reed Hastings said. "It's a big deal to go back to the positivity...We still got FX. So that's a huge hit, as we've explained. So that's not going to go away, but other than that all the stars are lining up very well for us."
Netflix stock forecast
Our preview note from Monday was prophetic: "Netflix has been trying to bottom and has traded in a sideways range since August, so earnings could provide the catalyst for a breakout. As mentioned I believe the risk-reward lies in an upside surprise. Netflix has suffered this year already, and a lot of bad news can be assumed to already be in the price. Technically, a break higher would target $333, the earnings gap from April. There is a natural volume gap as a result."
If only I had put my money where my mouth was! That same technical setup remains in play. The earnings gap from April remains the target now on this aggressive move higher at $333. To keep the trend intact, Netflix can retrace and stabilize before charging up for a move higher, but it must hold the breakout support level at $252.
NFLX 20-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
