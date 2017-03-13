NDRC’s Ning on China’s industrial production data

Vice Chairman, Ning Jizhe, of China’s State Planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) was on the wires earlier today, expressing his thoughts on the Chinese industrial production data due Tuesday.

Key Points:

Will grow by more than 6% in January and February

Survey-based unemployment rate in 31 major cities was around 5%

China's economic growth still mainly relies on domestic demand

January and February data will be released together

The combining of the 2 months is an attempt to smooth the seasonal factors caused by the variable timing of Lunar New Year holiday

(In 2017 this began in January (27th, if my memory serves), but was all in February during 2016 ... ditto on the memory)