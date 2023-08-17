Natural Gas Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-SMA despite risk aversion, firmer US Dollar

- Natural Gas rebounds from weekly low, snaps two-day losing streak.
- Hawkish Fed Minutes, economic woes underpin US Dollar strength and prod commodity buyers.
- 100-SMA, bearish MACD signals check corrective bounce; rising support line from early June adds to additional downside filters.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) ignores firmer US Dollar and the risk-off mood to post the first daily gains so far in three days amid early Thursday. In doing so, the energy instrument bounces off the 200-SMA while printing mild gains to around $2.73 by the press time.
Also read: S&P500 Futures drop to five-week low, yields refresh yearly top on hawkish Fed Minutes, global economic woes
It’s worth noting, however, that the 100-SMA and the bearish MACD signals join the broad pessimism about the energy market to challenge the XNG/USD buyers around $2.74.
Even if the Natural Gas buyers manage to cross the 100-SMA hurdle, the XNG/USD buyers will be cautious as a downward-sloping resistance line from August 10, close to $2.84 at the latest, will challenge the quote’s further run-up.
Following that, a horizontal area comprising the late July tops and the monthly high, surrounding $2.93–94, will precede the monthly peak of $3.07 to prod the bulls.
On the other hand, a downside break of the 200-SMA support of $2.69 will direct the XNG/USD sellers toward an upward-sloping support line from June 01, near $2.57 at the latest.
In a case where the Natural Gas sellers keep the reins past $2.57, the monthly low of $2.50 will be in danger.
Natural Gas Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consoldiates weekly losses around 1.0870 Premium
EUR/USD bottomed recently at 1.0856, marking the lowest level since July 6. The pair maintains a bearish bias as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields and risk aversion in the market. There are no top-tier data releases scheduled for Friday. Market attention is shifting towards the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD retreats from weekly highs toward 1.2700
GBP/USD declined to the 1.2725 area after touching its highest level in a week above 1.2780. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day allows the US Dollar to find demand as a safer asset.
Gold: XAU/USD extends slide sub-$1,900, lower lows at sight Premium
Gold trades at its lowest since last March, pressuring the $1,890 area as the dismal market mood prevails. Market players turned risk-averse after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled the Minutes of its August meeting, expressing concerns about the inflation risks and leaving the door open for additional rate hikes if needed.
XRP/USD booking losses; Further downside possible
For those who read this week’s Weekly Market Insight, you may recall that the post highlighted that XRP/USD was potentially eyeing lower levels.
COIN continues month-long downtrend despite futures platform approval
COIN stock has now traded lower in six straight sessions as of Wednesday. Support for Coinbase stock comes at $76, about 4% below the current price.