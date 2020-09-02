Natural Gas Futures: Room for extra gains in the short-term

CME Group’s flash prints for Natural Gas futures markets noted open interest and volume extended their uptrend on Tuesday, rising by around 6.1K contracts and by nearly 96.8K contracts, respectively, on Tuesday.

Natural Gas looks firm and approaches $3.00/MMBtu

Prices of Natural Gas rose to fresh yearly tops near $3.84 on Tuesday, albeit losing some momentum soon afterwards. The move was in tandem with increasing open interest and volume, leaving intact the possibility of extra gains in the near-term and with the next hurdle of relevance at the key $3.00 mark per MMBtu.