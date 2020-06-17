Natural Gas Futures: Outlook appears neutral/bearish near-term

CME Group’s flash readings for Natural Gas futures markets noted open interest rose for the second straight session on Tuesday, this time by nearly 12K contracts. Volume, instead, shrunk by almost 66.2K contracts, partially reversing the previous build.
Natural Gas Prices: Rebound from 2-month lows
Prices of the commodity dropped to fresh multi-week lows around $1.67 on Tuesday. The downtick was amidst rising volume and diminishing open interest, leaving the neutral/bearish stance unaltered in the very near-term.
On the broader scenario, YTD lows in the $1.60 region emerge as the next relevant contention in case the bearish sentiment picks up pace. On the other hand, any serious recovery is expected to meet interim hurdle at the 100-day SMA at $1.852 and the 100-day SMA at $1.878, all ahead of monthly tops in the $1.90 neighbourhood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
