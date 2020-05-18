Natural Gas Futures: Look neutral near-term

CME Group’s advanced readings for Natural Gas futures markets noted open interest increased for yet another session on Friday, this time by around 5.3K contracts. On the opposite side, volume went down for the second session in a row, no by nearly 103.3K contracts.

Support emerged around $1.56/MMBtu

Inconclusive activity in both open interest and volume leave the price action around the MMBtu of Natural Gas in the neutral side for the time being, with decent support at monthly lows around the $1.56 mark (Friday).