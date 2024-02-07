- Natural Gas sinks on reports that the Biden administration is set to prolong the LNG export moratorium by 9 to 12 months.
- Traders are looking at the Capitol Hill hearing later this Wednesday for possible oppositions or workarounds.
- The US Dollar Index flirts with a break below 104 as the Greenback fails to find nearby support.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) falls lower and snaps back below $2 just minutes after research firm Capstone LLC reports that the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export moratorium from the Biden administration is due to stick in place for at least 9 to 12 months. That means the LNG ban stays in place even until after the elections. The report comes just hours before a special subcommittee is to take place on the matter at Capitol Hill.
The US Dollar (USD) is feeling this deescalation in geopolitical tensions with some safe haven outflows. This makes the Greenback, which is negatively correlated to Natural Gas, retreat from Monday’s highs and search for support. The 104 marker does not look that solid and could give way, seeing the US Dollar devalue just a little bit more before finding some solid support in the form of the 200-day SMA near 103.59. As for market-moving events, no less than three US Federal Reserve members are due to speak this Wednesday.
Natural Gas is trading at $1.98 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas market movers: Biden's moratirium stays in place
- Tensions are high at Capitol Hill across political sides with US President Joe Biden's gas export ban, with a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing taking place this Wednesday.
- Qatar agreed to lower its Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) prices in a longer term agreement with India. Petronet concluded the contract with the Emirate for 7.5 million tons of LNG per year for 20 years.
- The UK has concluded a deal to sell 1 million tons of LNG with Repsol, between 2025 and 2027.
- Norway’s biggest Oil and Gas company Equinor ASA, saw its profits fall in the fourth quarter due to substantially lower Gas prices on global markets.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: testing sub $2
Natural Gas is trading in very difficult circumstances to stage a rally in any form or way. Beside the sluggish demand in Europe, markets are starting to consider that even the fact that ceasefire talks are ongoing in the Middle East is a good thing. Where questions on a possible deal were considered a risk and pushed gas prices up, this week signs of talks are considered a good thing with all parties still talking and trying to work out an agreement, which is negative for gas prices for now.
On the upside, Natural Gas is facing some pivotal technical levels to get back to. First, the low of January at $2.10 needs to be reclaimed again. Next is the intermediary level near $2.48. Once that area gets hit, expect to see a test near $2.57 at the purple line.
Once the current low at $2.04 gets tested, or broken again, expect the $2.00 big figure to crack under pressure as well. The first level to look for on the downside is near $1.95 (orange level) which goes back to August 2020. Next is the red line near $1.51, the low of June 2021.
XNG/USD (Daily Chart)
Natural Gas FAQs
What fundamental factors drive the price of Natural Gas?
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
What are the main macroeconomic releases that impact on Natural Gas Prices?
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
How does the US Dollar influence Natural Gas prices?
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD appears under pressure near 0.6500
AUD/USD could not sustain the earlier advance to the 0.6540 zone on Wednesday despite the poor session of the greenback, as the bearish performance of the commodity complex kept the Aussie dollar on the back foot.
EUR/USD extends further its recovery and refocuses on 1.0800
EUR/USD managed to keep the bullish price action and navigated the upper 1.0700s in response to the soft tone in the US Dollar and the prevailing appetite for the risk-associated universe.
Gold jumped to a fresh weekly high, struggles to maintain gains
Gold reversed its direction and advanced to the $2,040 area on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily recovery gains ahead of the 10-year Treasury note auction and helped XAU/USD turn north.
Bitcoin price mark times even with Thailand’s promotion of a VAT-free crypto environment
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to mark time along the shorter-term moving average, unmoved by waves in the crypto market. It comes amid elevated levels of risk in the market, with traders carefully looking for entry points.
Is Crude Oil at a crossroads?
The gap. The test. The pattern. What does this combination say about the behavior of market participants? Over the last few weeks, I have been sharing with you my point of view on the current technical situation in the XOI, natural gas, copper, and individual companies every trading day.