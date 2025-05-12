NASDAQ futures surge 4% as Trump curtails China tariffs for 90 days

- Trump administration agrees to 90-day pause on higher tariff levels with China.
- Both nations will lower current tariff rate by 115 percentage points.
- NASDAQ 100 Futures spike above 4.1% in the premarket.
- US Treasury Secretary says Trump administration aims for "strategic decoupling" with China.
US stocks on Monday are thrilling to the Trump administration's tariff pause with China over the weekend. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent walked away from talks in Switzerland with an agreement by the US and China to each reduce their bilateral tariffs by 115 percentage points.
This will move US tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30% and Chinese tariffs on US goods from 125% to 10% for a period of 90 days while trade talks continue. The US' 30% tariff is made up of a 10% tariff similar to what the Trump administration has placed on other trading partners, alongside the earlier 20% "fentanyl" tariff that is staying put.
In remarks on Bloomberg Television on Monday morning before the bell, Bessent said that the US was aiming for a "strategic decoupling" between the US and Chinese economies rather than a "general decoupling". Bessent said a final agreement would involve China consuming more US goods and the US reshoring more factory production.
NASDAQ 100 futures have shot up 4.1% an hour before the market open, while the Dow Jones futures gain 2.7%. The S&P 500 futures spiked 3.2%.
Walmart (WMT), set to unveil quarterly earnings on Thursday, advanced 2.25%. Nike (NKE) shares, which source production and raw materials extensively from China and Vietnam, surged 6.6%.
Tech is leading the charge in the premarket. Apple (AAPL) stock jumped 6.6% as the company said it would raise iPhone prices with the claim that hike was due to new features and not tariffs. Amazon (AMZN) stock surged 8.5%, while Nvidia (NVDA) advanced 4.6%.
NASDAQ futures chart
NASDAQ 100 E-mini futures broke well above the 200-day Simple Moving Average on Monday after overcoming the 50-day SMA on April 30. Already above 20,900, the market dynamic demonstrates a strong rally that may see NASDAQ futures run back toward resistance from February and last December in the region north of 22,300.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 65 allows for further animal spirits to play out, and the clear bias is upward until sentiment shifts.
Gold has sold off 2.85% in the premarket, and Treasury yields jump between 1% and 2.5% across the curve as investors sell safe-haven assets to reinvest in US equities.
NASDAQ 100 E-mini Futures
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-week lows, regains 1.1100 and above
EUR/USD remained under pronounced downward pressure on Monday, sliding to five-week troughs in the sub-1.1100 region on the back of the strong resurgence of the bid bias in the US Dollar. The Greenback’s strength came after the US and China struck a deal on a 90-day trade truce and agreed to significantly reduce tariff rates.
GBP/USD rebounds from lows, retargets 1.3200
GBP/USD came under heavy pressure on Monday, falling to the 1.3140 zone as the Greenback extended its rally. The US Dollar found renewed strength after the US and China reached an agreement to substantially lower tariffs and implement a 90-day pause, keeping the risk complex on the defensive so far.
Gold meets support around $3,200
Gold opened the week under pronounced selling pressure, with princes slipping back to the $3,200 mark per troy ounce. The decline was largely attributed to a broad improvement in risk sentiment following news that the US and China had reached an agreement to substantially reduce and temporarily suspend reciprocal tariffs.
Five fundamentals: Markets eye trade war, Oil-related geopolitics and three US consumer figures Premium
Sino-American trade relations and other deals remain at the top of the agenda. A deal between the US and Iran and Russia-Ukraine talks could upend Oil markets. US Retail Sales, inflation and consumer sentiment are set to trigger significant moves.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.