N. Korean FinMIn: We are ready for both dialogue and confrontation with US

The North Korean official state media was out with a report early Friday, citing that North’s Foreign Minister saying that they are ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the US.

Additional Headlines:

US Secretary of State Pompeo casts dark shadows over US-North Korea.

Pompeo has more interest in his own political ambitions than current US foreign policy.

We have given enough time to the US.

It will be miscalculation if the US continues with sanctions.

We can remain the biggest threat to the US for a long time.

The strong comments appear to have little to no impact on the risk sentiment, as the Yen continues to remain on the back foot vs. the greenback amid falling Japanese price pressures.