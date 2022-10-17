Mullen’s own CEO, David Michery, has been making some headlines as well but none of them have been as malicious as Milton’s allegations. Michery has been actively selling his shares of Mullen for the better part of the year now. At the end of September, Michery received a stock payment from Mullen of 9.62 million shares, of which he immediately sold 750,000. Overall, Michery has sold over 2.5 million shares this year as the stock continues its free fall.

Another electric vehicle startup rival saw its founder and former CEO found guilty of fraud. Nikola Motors (NKLA) has had a checkered past already in its short time as a public company. Much of this has stemmed from fraudulent statements Trevor Milton made while in charge of the company. Milton was founded guilty of one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud. Since being ousted as CEO, Nikola has cut all ties with Milton aside from him still being a shareholder in the company.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) closed out the week at a fresh new all-time low price as the EV startup fell for the eighth consecutive day. On Friday, shares of MULN dropped lower by 3.8% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.23. Stocks reversed from Thursday’s post-CPI rally, as all three major averages tumbled to close out a volatile week of trading. The University of Michigan consumer report suggested that inflation was still rising and is a key indicator used by the Fed. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 1.3%, the S&P 500 fell by 2.4%, and the Nasdaq posted a loss of 3.1% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.