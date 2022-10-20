- NASDAQ: MULN gained 57.1% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Mullen Automotive completes its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions.
- The EV maker is also set to produce its first 300 electric delivery vans for DelPak.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) skyrocketed on Wednesday after a recent acquisition deal was officially completed. The company also provided plans for development for the future, and investors were eager to buy up the discounted shares. On Wednesday, shares of MULN soared by 57.1% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.34. Stocks cooled off after back-to-back positive sessions to start the week. Despite more strong earnings reports on Wednesday, 10-year treasury bond yields hit their highest levels since July 2008. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 0.3%, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.7%, and the Nasdaq sank by 0.9% during the session.
Mullen Automotive stock price
What was the reason for Mullen’s big surge on Wednesday? The company officially completed its recent acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMSQ). Mullen announced that it would be using the plant in Indiana to produce the upcoming FIVE crossover EV as well as several models from another recent acquisition, Bollinger Motors. In the end, Mullen ended up paying a total of $240 million for ELMS, which is more than its own current market capitalization. The Indiana plant provides Mullen with the ability to produce up to 50,000 vehicles per year.
Mullen also provided an update on another recent partnership, this one is with Amazon (AMZN) delivery partner DelPak Logistics. Mullen noted that the first 300 electric delivery trucks should be ready by the end of November, with the next 300 to be delivered over the next year or so. The electric last-mile delivery truck sector has heated up in recent months with RIvian (RIVN) and Canoo (GOEV) securing their own high-profile partnerships.
MULN 5-minute chart 20-10-22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.1250 on USD weakness, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.1250 on the latest UK political headlines. The US dollar extends weakness, despite higher Treasury yields, as risk sentiment recovers. The focus is on UK politics, US data and Fedspeak.
EUR/USD recaptures 0.9800 on renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is advancing above 0.9800 heading towards the US open. The US dollar extends losses amid an improvement in the market mood. Positive Treasury yields could cap the gains in the main currency pair.
Gold bounces towards $1,650 as USD extends decline
Gold stages a modest recovery from over a three-week low touched earlier this Thursday, as the US dollar extends its retreat amid a positive shift in market sentiment. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and elevated bond yields acted as a headwind for XAU/USD, earlier on.
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano prepare for November rally, traders in euphoria
Trader sentiment on Bitcoin and top altcoins like Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano has turned bullish. Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment considers that the crowd is currently euphoric on these cryptocurrencies.
NIO tumbles as further lockdowns in China cripple ADR stocks
Nio (NIO) plummeted lower and hit a fresh 52-week low as rising concerns over lockdowns in key transportation hubs could once again impact China’s supply chains.