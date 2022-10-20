Mullen also provided an update on another recent partnership, this one is with Amazon (AMZN) delivery partner DelPak Logistics . Mullen noted that the first 300 electric delivery trucks should be ready by the end of November, with the next 300 to be delivered over the next year or so. The electric last-mile delivery truck sector has heated up in recent months with RIvian (RIVN) and Canoo (GOEV) securing their own high-profile partnerships.

What was the reason for Mullen’s big surge on Wednesday? The company officially completed its recent acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMSQ) . Mullen announced that it would be using the plant in Indiana to produce the upcoming FIVE crossover EV as well as several models from another recent acquisition, Bollinger Motors. In the end, Mullen ended up paying a total of $240 million for ELMS, which is more than its own current market capitalization. The Indiana plant provides Mullen with the ability to produce up to 50,000 vehicles per year.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) skyrocketed on Wednesday after a recent acquisition deal was officially completed. The company also provided plans for development for the future, and investors were eager to buy up the discounted shares. On Wednesday, shares of MULN soared by 57.1% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.34. Stocks cooled off after back-to-back positive sessions to start the week. Despite more strong earnings reports on Wednesday, 10-year treasury bond yields hit their highest levels since July 2008. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 0.3%, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.7%, and the Nasdaq sank by 0.9% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.