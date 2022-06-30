- NASDAQ:MULN fell by 7.38% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Mullen is set to announce its pilot program and new partnership with a Fortune 500 company.
- Tesla extends losses as the stock receives yet another downgrade.
NASDAQ:MULN saw its recent downtrend continue as the EV startup hits its fifth consecutive winless day during Wednesday’s session. Shares of MULN dropped by a further 7.38% and closed the trading day at $1.13. Thursday marks the final day of the first half of 2022, a period that most investors will likely be eager to put behind them. Stocks were mixed on Wednesday, as the Dow Jones managed to eke out a gain of 82 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ saw minimal losses of 0.07% and 0.03% respectively during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
With the end of the quarter on Thursday, many of Mullen’s loyal investor group is anticipating a major announcement from the company. In a company update earlier this month revealed that the company is working on a new top secret pilot program with a Fortune 500 company. This program saw the release of a Mullen EV van model which was delivered to this mystery company and used in its fleet of vehicles. While no official word has been provided by the company, Mullen CEO David Michery did hint that it would provide an update on the plan by the end of the quarter, which is why investors are excited for Thursday.
Mullen stock price
In other EV news, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sliding again on Wednesday, following a stock downgrade from a bearish CitiGroup analyst. Most Wall Street analysts are baking in a disappointing second quarter from the company, so Tesla’s stock has seen its fair share of price target cuts. On Wednesday, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli reiterated his sell rating for Tesla and his $375 price target ahead of the second quarter vehicle deliveries report. Shares of Tesla were down by 1.79% on Wednesday.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh two-week lows below 1.0400
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the early European session, EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure and declined below 1.0400. The dollar continues to gather strength amid risk aversion as investors await the PCE inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is having a tough time gaining traction and trades below 1.2150 on Thursday as the dollar holds its ground in the risk-averse market environment. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' PCE inflation data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold stays on the back foot, retreats toward $1,800
Gold has lost its traction and declined toward $1,800 following a consolidation phase in the early European session. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%, the broad-based dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD.
Breaking: Bitcoin price drops below $19,000
Bitcoin price has breached a critical area of support over the past few hours, dipping below $19,000. Transaction history shows that a large number of addresses acquired BTC above $20,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!