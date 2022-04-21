- MULN stock is back, baby, as it surges 7% on battery testing news.
- MULN stock announces battery test with Battery Innovation Center, Indiana.
- Mullen Automotive still has many unanswered questions and remains a high-risk play.
Mullen Automotive stock (MULN) is back, and it is rising in Thursday's regular session. However, we immediately must put a caveat that one of our key signals is in danger of being met. MULN stock spiked nearly 13% higher in the premarket and already has dropped 5% once the regular session opened. This is one of the signals we look for when momentum is fading. So be warned, this could be a very short-lived advance.
MULN Stock News: Testing, testing, 1, 2, 3
Mullen announced that the Battery Innovation Centre in Indiana will conduct solid-state polymer battery testing on Mullen's battery. The Battery Innovation Center was started in 2013 and aims to promote rapid development and testing of energy systems.
"We have begun working with the Battery Innovation Center located in Indiana to retest and certify our solid-state battery," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "BIC is a well-respected battery laboratory, and we look forward to publishing their results related to cell testing coming up in May."
This will come as welcome news to MULN investors who have been suffering since Hindenburg Research issued a negative report on the company. Question marks remain though in investors' minds, and that is tempering any significant reaction to this news. For us, this is a long way short of what will make us invest here. It remains highly speculative. Momentum trading requires strong volume to maintain the move, and generally the premarket volume is significantly lower than the regular session. Even from a momentum perspective, this is not yet meeting any of our criteria.
MULN Stock Forecast: Light volume a concern
This is exactly the price action that worries us: a spike in the premarket on light volume that immediately falls back once the regular session begins. Where MULN closes now will be a further sign. The chart is indicating a red candle and so a continuation of the bearish trend. $2.06 remains the pivot. Below MULN is bearish, plain and simple.
MULN stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump and pierces 1.0850
EUR/USD has continued to erase its daily gains and retreated toward the 1.0840 area, despite substantial gains on Wall Street. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's and ECB President Lagarde's appearance at the IMF event could add noise in the upcoming hours.
GBP/USD loses further ground and nears 1.3000
GBP/USD has edged higher on the back of hawkish comments from BOE policymaker Catherine Mann in the early American session but quickly changed course as the greenback is back in fashion.
Gold buyers awaiting around $1,925.00
Gold has extended its decline to $1,936.63 a troy ounce, its lowest in two weeks. The better market tone undermined demand for safe-haven assets, although the risk-off factors remain latent in the background and could return to the front page anytime.
ECB fires up cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are all using the window of opportunity this morning afforded by comments from the ECB de Guindos, that a July rate hike is in the cards.
Snap Stock News and Forecast: SNAP earnings preview
SNAP gets its chance to shine after the market closes on Thursday in what will be more key now as active user and/or subscription models come under increasing scrutiny following the Netflix collapse.