Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has continued to cycle lower this week as investors wait for the outcome of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s next shareholder meeting, scheduled for next Thursday, August 3.
Mullen CEO David Michery has already stated shareholders will vote on a reverse stock split at a ratio between 1-for-2 and 1-for-100. The MULN share price has languished for much of the year below the $1 value that the NASDAQ exchange requires listing companies to retain despite having already instituted a reverse stock split at a 1-for-25 ratio back in May.
A number of questions will be taken up at the meeting, including the ratio for another reverse stock split. MULN stock is trading down 1.4% in Friday’s premarket at $0.1228.
Mullen stock news: Bollinger receives Michigan grant
Bollinger Motors, an EV development-stage company that Mullen owns a majority stake in, announced a $3 million grant from the state of Michigan on Wednesday. The grant will be dispatched upon Bollinger reaching several milestones in job creation.
“Bollinger Motors is poised for growth and we’re proud to be focused on expanding our company’s operations as we approach start-of-production,” said Bollinger’s founder and CEO, Robert Bollinger.
Bollinger recently made headlines when it began pilot production on its all-electric, class-4 chassis cab. Named the B4, it can carry a payload of 7,080 lbs and has a battery range of 185 miles. The semi-trailer truck will compete directly with the Mullen Three model, potentially making Mullen one of the leading producers of electric commercial vehicles in the semi truck category. Bollinger plans to complete production of 20 units by the end of the third quarter.
Tesla (TSLA) is already underway with limited production of its own Tesla Semi model. The battery pack surpasses both the Mullen and Bollinger models with an expected range of 500 miles. At the moment, the Tesla Semi is being tested by Pepsi (PEP).
In other news, Mullen has entered into another pilot program with the Shoshoni Native American Tribe of Northern California, which will begin testing the Mullen One cargo van and its Mullen CAMPUS delivery vehicle at the Harrah’s Northern California Resort & Casino property. This is just one of a number of recent pilot programs in which organizations can test Mullen vehicles before making purchases.
“Our tribe’s vision to transition to electric-powered vehicles and sustain green initiatives is in line with the National EV Initiative for Tribal Nations,” said Chief William Bills, the CEO and president of the Shoshoni tribe.
Penny stocks FAQs
What is a penny stock?
Originally, penny stocks were any stock that traded for less than $1, i.e. pennies. The Securities & Exchange Commission has since altered the definition to include any stock that trades for less than $5. Penny stocks are typically associated with small companies that have either experienced poor results, sending their share price down, or with companies who dilute their share price by issuing lots of shares over time in order to fund operations or acquisitions.
Where do penny stocks trade?
Some penny stocks trade on respected exchanges, such as the NASDAQ or the NYSE. Examples of these are Mullen Automotive (MULN) and Bark (BARK). Those exchanges have requirements though. For the NYSE, listed stocks must have 1.1 million publicly traded shares outstanding with a market value of at least $40 million. The NASDAQ requires a share price minimum of $4, a minimum of 1.25 million shares and a market cap of $45 million. Most penny stocks, however, trade on the OTC (over-the-counter) market. This may mean the OTC Bulletin Board or the privately-owned OTC Markets Group.
Why are penny stocks so volatile?
Quite often the sharpest movers on any normal trading day are found among penny stocks. This is because non-penny stocks tend to have more liquidity, and the market is more certain about larger companies’ long-term values. Penny stocks are illiquid, meaning there is little supply available if an announcement drives more buying demand into a particular stock. There are no market makers that hold large amounts of penny stocks just to dispense them at a slightly higher price point. Additionally, most of these penny stocks suffer from a news desert where few market players know anything relevant about them. This is why a small biopharma company can issue news about a successful drug trial and immediately rocket 500% higher, with no analysts on Wall Street covering it.
Should I invest in a penny stock?
Typically, the answer is “No”. Penny stocks are more risky than higher-priced stocks on average. Penny stock investors have a higher chance of losing their capital by investing in weaker companies. There is a reason why they are penny stocks in the first place, which is that largely the mainstream market is not interested in investing in them. Two groups of investors tend to focus on penny stocks, however. The first group are day traders, who know that the lack of liquidity in penny stocks could lead to extremely large swings over a short time period. The other group is made up of investors who like the fact that these stocks are disregarded. This allows these investors to gain an advantage by benefiting from upcoming announcements, because the larger market is not paying attention.
Mullen stock forecast
Mullen stock has continued to drift lower after topping out on July 6 at $0.3212. The penny stock is down 22.1% over the past month and 4.7% over the last five sessions.
The short ratio for MULN stock is not terrible at 12%, but that figure comes from the most recent data on July 15. A little over 75.3 million shares were sold short on that date. Earlier this year, the short ratio had topped 20% for a time. At just 0.4 days to cover, the ratio does not seem high enough to make a short squeeze a no-brainer, but the number of shares sold short did double from late June.
Shareholders are hoping that the $0.10 level holds before positive news arrives from the shareholder meeting.
MULN daily chart
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has continued to cycle lower this week as investors wait for the outcome of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s next shareholder meeting, scheduled for next Thursday, August 3.