Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN revs up as CES 2024 gets underway

Mullen Automotive stock gained nearly 15% on Tuesday before closing a little below 10%.

MULN stock appears to be at the beginning of a technical rally.

CES 2024 began on Tuesday and runs through Friday.

Mullen unveiled its Mullen Five RS crossover at the event.



Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock clocked in with its best performance of the year so far with a 9.8% gain on Tuesday. MULN surged nearly 15% earlier in the session as the underdog electric vehicle maker unveiled its Mullen Five RS vehicle at Las Vegas’ 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) before backtracking.

The CES is the premier venue for all things consumer tech, and Mullen was excited to show off a raft of its newest vehicles alongside other more well-known manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz and Honda.

Mullen stock news: Mullen Five debuts at CES 2024

The Mullen Five crossover, the company’s first foray in the passenger electric vehicle (EV) market, won’t be released to the public until 2025 at the earliest, but already Mullen is showing off its high-performance version.

The Mullen Five RS boasts top speeds of more than 200 MPH and acceleration of 0 to 60 MPH in less than two seconds. The crossover also comes equipped with more than 1,000 horsepower.

In addition to the Mullen Five RS, the electric automaker will show off its two commercial vehicles already in production. These are the Mullen One electric delivery van and the Mullen Three electric chassis semi-truck cab.

The Bollinger 1 SUV, Bollinger 2 pickup truck and the Bollinger 4 semi-truck chassis cab will also be on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center through Friday, January 12.

Mullen announced on Monday that it has applied for a $50 million grant that would be used for equipment to produce more efficient battery packs for its vehicles. The Department of Energy is issuing grants as part of its $3.5 billion Funding Opportunity for Battery Materials initiative that is part of the Biden administration’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.