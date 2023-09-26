Share:

MULN stock is trading lower on Tuesday.

The equity market is focused on a possible US government shutdown, Dimon's dreaded 7% fed funds rate.

Mullen stock has entered its first uptrend in two months.

EPA has certified Mullen THREE electric semi truck.

Mullen Automotive (MULN), the micro-cap electric vehicle manufacturer out of Brea, California, has witnessed its stock enter a bullish uptrend for the first time since July 20. Several news items have combined to lead the MULN share price higher since September 11.

On Tuesday, however, the stock has begun the session down 3.6% just under $0.54. The broad equity market is shedding weight after JPMorgan's CEO, Jamie Dimon, said the Fed could still boost interest rates to 7% and House Republicans are still refusing to pass a budget bill that could force the US federal government to shut down certain functions starting next week.

Mullen stock news: EPA certifies Class 3 truck

Following Mullen CEO David Michery’s failure to sustain the Mullen stock price above $1 in the period before September 5, NASDAQ issued its intent to delist MULN stock from its exchange. Despite Mullen’s management team attempting to appeal the decision, Mullen’s stock price sank 60%.

Since that defeat, however, Mullen’s management team has been firing on all cylinders. The latest announcement came on Monday with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certifying Mullen’s Class 3 electric semi truck cab called the Mullen THREE. With this certification in hand, as well as the Mullen THREE completing all compliance requirements for the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards license, the vehicle can now be delivered to customers.

For months, Mullen has had a $63 million back order from commercial dealer Randy Marion Automotive for 1,000 Mullen THREE models. MGT Lease Company also has an order for 250 Mullen THREE units, valued at $15.7 million. A third smaller order comes from NRTC Automation Group.

That positive announcement follows last week’s announcement that the New York Power Authority had decided to purchase a set of Mullen CAMPUS vehicles after a 60-day tryout period at a hydroelectric dam in upstate New York. The Power Authority also said it is discussing whether to purchase additional vehicles for plant operations, such as Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo vans and Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks.

Additionally, Mullen recently received notice that both the Mullen ONE and Mullen THREE are eligible for $7,500 federal tax credits in the US, which makes them even more competitive than before.

“Total cost of ownership is critically important to commercial customers” said John Schwegman, chief commercial officer of Mullen Automotive. “Tax credits such as these, along with lower fuel and maintenance costs, show a clear advantage for Mullen’s commercial offerings compared to traditional internal combustion vehicles.”