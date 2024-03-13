Most Japanese firms agree to Union wage hike demands in full

Share:

The central focus early Wednesday is on the outcome of Japan’s wage negotiations, with the country’s largest trade union confederation, Rengo, having demanded pay rises of 5.85% this year, topping 5.0% for the first time in 30 years.

Citing Japanese media outlets, Reuters reported that the union wage demands for a hike of JPY18,215 have been met.

In sync with the Japanese unions’ demands, Toyota responded in full to the Toyota Automobile Workers' Union's demands for wages and annual lump-sum payments (bonuses), which were at record high levels, per Reuters.

The amount of wage increases requested varies by job type and rank, but the maximum amount is 28,440 Yen per month.

Meanwhile, Okuma Corp hiked wages by 15,960 Yen per month.

Additional headlines

GS Yuasa has agreed to union wage rise demands in full. Mitsubishi Heavy to raise wages by an average of 8.3%, an 18,000 yen base pay increase. Nissan Motor responded to the Union's wage hike demand in full. Nippon Steel responded to the Union's wage hike demand in full. Hitachi responded in full to Union's wage hike demand fo highest since 1998.

Market reaction

The Japanese firms’ adherence to the Union wage hike demands serves as a positive indication for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to embark upon the highly anticipated hawkish policy pivot in its March policy meeting next week. The revival of BoJ March rate hike expectations has lifted the Japanese Yen across the board.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is down 0.11% on the day at 147.51, recovering from a brief dip to near 147.25.