Moodys downgraded the UK's sovereign rating - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that Moody’s downgraded the UK’s sovereign rating to Aa2 Friday to round off a fairly disappointing day for PM May
Key Quotes:
"Moody’s downgraded the UK’s sovereign rating to Aa2 Friday to round off a fairly disappointing day for PM May following her Florence Brexit “reboot” speech which seemed to do no such thing.
Moody’s cited weaker UK public finances and the erosion in medium-term economic strength which will likely result from the leaving the EU as the justification for the downgrade.
Sterling has steadied, with BoE policy risks anchoring downside risks for the pound for now. BoE Gov Carney speaks Thursday."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.