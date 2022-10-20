MRNA stock falls as equities sell-off on bond yields.

Moderna is due to report earnings on November 3.

Moderna gets EMA approval for expanded use of its covid vaccine.

Modena (MRNA) stock fell sharply on Wednesday when it closed at $123.84 for a loss of nearly 8%. The move seems curious and exceeds that of peer Pfizer (PFE) and Novavax for example.

Moderna stock news

Moderna on Wednesday got a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for expanded use in those aged 12 and older for Moderna's adapted covid vaccine, which targets subvariants of Omicron. The adapted vaccine targets new strains BA.4 and BA.5 and is recommended for those who are already vaccinated. Also, the US CDC voted in favor of including covid vaccines already approved for children into the federally funded Vaccines for Children program. This provides free vaccines to children whose parents may not be able to afford the vaccines.

Moderna stock forecast

Moderna has fallen significantly in 2022 and has attempted to form a bottom on several occasions. We can see from the highlighted area how well $120 has worked as support as this sell-off again has targeted the $120 zone of support. Earnings could provide the next catalysts as investors look for alternative revenue streams as covid hopefully winds down and exits stage left. Good riddance! Recent news of a deal to jointly develop a cancer vaccine between Moderna and Merck was well-received by the market. Investors will look for more information in the earnings call.

Holding $120 would see $143.80 as the first resistance and then $152 from the 200-day moving average.

Moderna daily chart

On the weekly chart below we can see just how key this $120 support is. Beneath is a volume gap until $80!