Moderna eyes producing vaccine in Asia after Japan rejected AstraZeneca – Nikkei

Amid mixed vaccine developments, Moderna is considering manufacturing its covid vaccine in Japan while the country’s said it will not approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for the time being.
The government will continue monitoring blood clot cases overseas, as a side-effect of AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine.
Meanwhile, Moderna’s Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said in an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review, "We're having discussions in several countries in Asia, including Japan."
The Japanese government has made a contract with Moderna and is set to receive 50 million doses by September.
Bancel said the company is in discussions with Japan regarding additional supplies for next year. "If the government wants 50 million doses [for 2022] we can do that," he added.
