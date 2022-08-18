MindMed stock is the newest interest of BBBY champion Jake Freeman.

MNMD stock is up over 60% on Thursday.

The pre-revenue company studies psychedelic drugs for therapeutic uses.

Just off the cusp of becoming a centimillionaire as one of the largest winners from Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) 400% 1-month surge, 20-year-old Jake Freeman may be leading the charge into the newest meme stock: MindMed (MNMD). Shares of the clinical stage biopharma stock are up 60% to $1.21 at the start of trading on Thursday.

Freeman became an overnight sensation when it was revealed in a Financial Times article that he had made approximately $110 million from his stake in BBBY in just one month. The University of Southern California applied mathematics major used funds from his uncle and other unnamed "friends" to turn a $27.5 million stake, about 6% of the struggling home good retailer, into a $130-plus million windfall. Bed Bath & Beyond stock surged from below $5 to $28 between mid-July and mid-August as the meme stock community rallied behind it.

Freeman is rather young but is said to have interned for Volaris Capital for several years as a teenager.

After selling out of his BBBY stake, news reports say Freeman and his uncle have built a sizable activist stake in MindMed. This futuristic biopharma small-cap (even with the surge Thursday, it is worth just half a billion dollars) studies how psychedelic drugs can be used to treat anxiety disorders, ADHD and opioid withdrawal. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the pre-revenue firm has just 41 employees and lost $93 million in 2021.

MindMed stock forecast

MNMD stock smashed through the 20-week moving average on Thursday and got stopped out in the first hour just below the 50-week moving average at $1.33. That could be the range high, but normally these bandwagon meme stocks carry on for some time. With such a small market cap, it would be unsurprising if this one makes a new all-time high above the previous record of $5.77 on April 26, 2021.

Before that, there appears to be resistance at $5 and $3.50. The latter price appears to be a popular price for weekly openings and closings during 2021. Before MindMed stock makes it there, it will have to overtake resistance in the $2.80 to $3 range, which held up from August to November 2021 before 2022's major sell-off. Despite Thursday's surge, MNMD stock is down 59% over the past year.