- MindMed stock is the newest interest of BBBY champion Jake Freeman.
- MNMD stock is up over 60% on Thursday.
- The pre-revenue company studies psychedelic drugs for therapeutic uses.
Just off the cusp of becoming a centimillionaire as one of the largest winners from Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) 400% 1-month surge, 20-year-old Jake Freeman may be leading the charge into the newest meme stock: MindMed (MNMD). Shares of the clinical stage biopharma stock are up 60% to $1.21 at the start of trading on Thursday.
Also read: Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Forecast: BBBY loses 12.5% after Ryan Cohen files to sell stake
Freeman became an overnight sensation when it was revealed in a Financial Times article that he had made approximately $110 million from his stake in BBBY in just one month. The University of Southern California applied mathematics major used funds from his uncle and other unnamed "friends" to turn a $27.5 million stake, about 6% of the struggling home good retailer, into a $130-plus million windfall. Bed Bath & Beyond stock surged from below $5 to $28 between mid-July and mid-August as the meme stock community rallied behind it.
Freeman is rather young but is said to have interned for Volaris Capital for several years as a teenager.
After selling out of his BBBY stake, news reports say Freeman and his uncle have built a sizable activist stake in MindMed. This futuristic biopharma small-cap (even with the surge Thursday, it is worth just half a billion dollars) studies how psychedelic drugs can be used to treat anxiety disorders, ADHD and opioid withdrawal. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the pre-revenue firm has just 41 employees and lost $93 million in 2021.
MindMed stock forecast
MNMD stock smashed through the 20-week moving average on Thursday and got stopped out in the first hour just below the 50-week moving average at $1.33. That could be the range high, but normally these bandwagon meme stocks carry on for some time. With such a small market cap, it would be unsurprising if this one makes a new all-time high above the previous record of $5.77 on April 26, 2021.
Before that, there appears to be resistance at $5 and $3.50. The latter price appears to be a popular price for weekly openings and closings during 2021. Before MindMed stock makes it there, it will have to overtake resistance in the $2.80 to $3 range, which held up from August to November 2021 before 2022's major sell-off. Despite Thursday's surge, MNMD stock is down 59% over the past year.
MindMed weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!