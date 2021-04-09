Mid-afternoon market update: Dow surges over 100 points; Provention Bio (PRVB Stock) shares plunge

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 33,645.90 while the NASDAQ rose 0.06% to 13,837.33. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.32% to 4,110.11.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 31,003,070 cases with around 560,110 deaths. Brazil reported over 13,279,850 COVID-19 cases with 345,020 deaths, while India confirmed a total of at least 13,060,540 cases and 167,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 134,038,180 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,904,550 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares rose 0.7% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included China Online Education Group COE 9.78%, up 11%, and Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ 16.12%, up 15%.
In trading on Friday, consumer staples shares fell 0.6%.
Top Headline
Producer prices for final demand increased 1% in March after a 0.5% rise in January. However, analysts were expecting for a 0.5% rise.
Equities Trading UP
Celcuity Inc. CELC 44.23% shares shot up 46% to $20.88 after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib. Separately, Celcuity reported positive preliminary data for the 103 patients enrolled in the expansion portion of an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating gedatolisib, plus Ibrance and endocrine therapy, in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.
Shares of Affimed N.V. AFMD 23.58% got a boost, shooting 22% to $9.64 after the company announced initial clinical data from an investigator-sponsored study evaluating cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells pre-complexed with Affimed's innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 (CD16A/CD30).
fuboTV Inc. FUBO 11.84% shares were also up, gaining 13% to $23.43 after the company announced it acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation.
Equities Trading DOWN
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS 24.27% shares tumbled 23% to $2.7450 after the company reported pricing of $8 million registered direct offering at $3.35 per share.
Shares of WD-40 Company WDFC 12.21% were down 15% to $262.92 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB 17.93% was down, falling 18% to $8.01 after the company said it has been notified by the FDA that it has identified deficiencies in the company's biologic license application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes. The identified deficiencies preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time, the company said, citing the FDA.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $59.43, while gold traded down 0.7% to $1,745.50.
Silver traded down 1.1% Friday to $25.31 while copper fell 1.3% to $4.0410.
Euro zone
European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.08%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.83% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.21%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.06%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.38% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.60%.
UK’s Halifax house price index increased 6.5% year-over-year in March. Spain's industrial production fell 2.1% from a year ago in February, while industrial production in France dropped 4.7% in February.
German current account surplus shrank to EUR 18.8 billion in February from EUR 20.2 billion in the year-ago month, while trade surplus narrowed to €18.1 billion from €20.3 billion. Industrial production in Germany declined 1.6% in February.
Economics
Producer prices for final demand increased 1% in March after a 0.5% rise in January. However, analysts were expecting for a 0.5% rise.
Wholesale inventories in the US rose 0.6% in February following a 1.4% increase in January.
The total number of active U.S. oil rigs came in unchanged at 337 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.
