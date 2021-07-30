Today, I am following up on the article I posted in May 2021, which was looking for Microstar to bottom imminently for the next leg higher. You can view this article here
The stock has bottomed as expected, and has started to rally and show signs that the next leg higher is underway. Here’s the recent daily view showing expectations for higher extension to take place.
Microstrategy Elliottwave View:
Microstrategy medium term term view from the low in set in May 2021. The stock has rallied impulsively from the May 2021 low @ 411.58. After that, a pullback in (2) took place and is favoured to be bottomed. The technical view on the rally from the low is a good example of a 5 waves move with momentum divergence at the peak of Red 5. More on this is explained in the video below.
In conclusion, prices are now favouring to advance in another nest against the July 20/21 low. This can be seen on the chart above in Red 1 and 2. It is important to realize we do not like to sell this instrument. As long as prices remain above Red IV low @ 411.58, further upside is favoured to take place.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900, retains weekly gains
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.19 mark after the Eurozone Q2 Prelim GDP beat estimates with 2% while US PCE inflation rose by less than anticipated in June, printing at 3.5% YoY. Risk-on mood persists.
GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.4000
GBP/USD retreated from near the 1.4000 level, but the greenback remains away from investors' radar. Optimism over the Brexit issue and the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases in the UK offers support to the pound.
XAU/USD slides to $1,820 area, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias around the $1,825 region, or daily lows, during the early North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling.
Shiba gets listed on eToro as demand for SHIB skyrockets
Leading investment platform eToro has been adding cryptocurrency assets on popular demand from users. The Dogecoin killer recently amassed 600,000 holders despite range-bound price action.
NIO shares rise again as Wall Street shrugs off recent China woes
NYSE:NIO added 1.86% as EV and China stocks bounced back again. Nio rides higher as industry leader Tesla gets some major upgrades. Nio rival XPeng releases a refreshed look for its compact SUV.