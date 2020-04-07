Mexico has registered 296 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 2,493 cases and 125 deaths, the health ministry said in a press conference on Monday; this is a relatively high death rate.

Just recently and reported in the New York Times that Mexican Deputy Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Saturday that decades of poor eating habits in the country have created an epidemic of obesity, diabetes and other related health complications that make its people more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

"These people, unfortunately, had chronic diseases or were older," Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference, adding that the country had one of the world's highest rates of diabetes and obesity. "This is the product of many years, at least four decades, of poor nutrition, a diet that has been created by products of low nutritional quality and very high calories, in particular in processed foods," Lopez-Gatell said.

Meanwhile, the peso is holding form in the 24.58s as it starts to show signs of recovery from record lows.