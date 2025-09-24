The Mexican Peso (MXN) edges slightly lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, with the USD/MXN pair trading at 18.41 at the time of writing, up 0.3% on the day. However, the pair stabilizes near recent lows as the Mexican currency remains supported by the appeal of the interest rate differential, despite markets now preparing for further monetary easing by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).
At 19:00 GMT on Thursday, the Banxico is widely expected to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.50%.
For Forex investors, the meeting represents a key moment. The balance between sluggish growth, still-sticky inflation and monetary support will determine the short-term trajectory of the Mexican currency.
Easing cycle already underway
Banxico has already cut its key interest rate 10 times since the central bank started easing monetary policy in March 2024, against a backdrop of slowing domestic activity.
According to BBVA, "the Mexican economy continues to be held back by sluggish domestic demand and investment, which justifies the continuation of monetary easing".
With the US Federal Reserve (Fed) having resumed a rate-cutting cycle in September, Banxico's room for maneuver is widening, as the central bank no longer has to fear a too-narrow yield differential with the United States.
The economists' consensus is in line with this. A Reuters survey of 24 analysts reveals unanimous agreement on the prospect of a 25-basis-point cut this week, with a year-end rate of close to 7.00% as a target. The question, then, is not so much Thursday's move as the pace of the cycle ahead.
Inflation still under scrutiny
Inflation remains a key concern. According to data from Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported by Reuters, consumer prices accelerated to 3.74% year-on-year in mid-September, from 3.49% previously, approaching the upper limit of Banxico's target of 3% ±1 point.
This explains the persistent dissension within the Banxico Board. Jonathan Heath, one of the central bank’s Vice-Governors, opposed the latest rate cuts, judging that the rise in core inflation did not allow for further easing.
As MNI Markets points out, "the vote could once again be split 4-1, with Heath favoring the status quo".
Growth still fragile
The momentum of the Mexican economy remains fragile. Industrial production fell by 1.2% month-over-month in July, dragged down by construction and manufacturing, according to BBVA. Leading indicators point to a further contraction in activity in August.
For Scotiabank's Juan Manuel Herrera, "economic data continue to point to sluggish growth and should reinforce the Council's accommodative wing".
At the same time, foreign demand is showing signs of resistance. Growth in overall exports has not been materially impacted by US tariffs, averaging a 7% year-over-year pace in the year-to-July, notes Scotiabank.
Imports, however, fell back sharply, reflecting the climate of uncertainty linked to trade tensions and the renegotiation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Technical analysis of USD/MXN: The rebound remains fragile
USD/MXN 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet
After a long period of horizontal consolidation lasting since July, USD/MXN broke its support at 18.51 on September 11, triggering a bearish acceleration towards the lowest level in over a year, marked at 18.20 on September 17.
Since this low, USD/MXN has entered a rebound phase, following a bullish support line. However, the trend is beginning to show signs of running out of steam below 18.45.
A break above 18.45 and especially the former support at 18.51, which could offer solid resistance reinforced by the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, could revive bullish pressure, with potential targets at 18.85 and 18.95.
Conversely, a break below the bullish support line, currently at 18.34, could relaunch downward pressure, with a potential return to the September low at 18.20.
The table below shows the percentage change of Mexican Peso (MXN) against listed major currencies today. Mexican Peso was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|MXN
|USD
|0.59%
|0.53%
|0.70%
|0.38%
|-0.02%
|0.70%
|0.16%
|EUR
|-0.59%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|-0.21%
|-0.61%
|0.11%
|-0.43%
|GBP
|-0.53%
|0.05%
|0.14%
|-0.16%
|-0.49%
|0.15%
|-0.37%
|JPY
|-0.70%
|-0.10%
|-0.14%
|-0.32%
|-0.70%
|-0.08%
|-0.51%
|CAD
|-0.38%
|0.21%
|0.16%
|0.32%
|-0.37%
|0.30%
|-0.23%
|AUD
|0.02%
|0.61%
|0.49%
|0.70%
|0.37%
|0.72%
|0.14%
|NZD
|-0.70%
|-0.11%
|-0.15%
|0.08%
|-0.30%
|-0.72%
|-0.40%
|MXN
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|0.37%
|0.51%
|0.23%
|-0.14%
|0.40%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Mexican Peso from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent MXN (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.1750 on Wednesday. Disappointing business sentiment data from Germany weigh on the Euro, while the US Dollar benefits from the cautious market mood, forcing the pair to remain on the back foot.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3400 on dovish Bailey remarks
GBP/USD extends its daily slide and trades at its lowest level in nearly three weeks below 1.3450 on Wednesday. The renewed US Dollar strength on upbeat US data and Fed Chairman Powell's cautious tone, combined with dovish remarks from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold corrects from record-high, trades near $3,760
Gold extends the correction from the record-high it set above $3,790 on Tuesday and trades near $3,760. The US Dollar's resilience and the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum as investors await comments from Fed policymakers.
To Catch a Falling Knife: Adobe, The Trade Desk and Accenture Premium
Powell scares market with talk of high equity valuations. Adobe stock offers a nice entry at $275 if shares continue their decline. After a 60% YTD decline, The Trade Desk is a good bet at $40. Bulls should hit the buy button on Accenture at $213.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.