Mexico: Banxico’s statement could sound less hawkish than previously – Wells Fargo

“In addition to any rate increase, the focus will be on guidance from Mexico's central bank surrounding future hikes, and whether the pace of tightening could slow going forward. It is certainly possible the central bank's accompanying statement could sound less hawkish than previously. Economic reports this week, for example, show Mexico's Q4 GDP dipping by 0.1% quarter-over-quarter and the January manufacturing and services PMIs declining, while next week Mexico's January CPI is expected to slow to 7.01% year-over-year.

“Mexico's central bank announces its monetary policy decision next week, with the consensus forecast for another aggressive rate increase from the central bank. Mexico's central bank surprised the market at its December meeting, increasing its Overnight Rate by 50 bps to 5.50%. The central bank cited "the magnitude and diversity of inflation shocks" as well as "the risk of price formation becoming contaminated." With Mexico's CPI inflation still well above the target range, the consensus forecast is for another 50 bps rate hike to 6.00%.”

On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico will annoujnce its decision on monetary policiy. Market participants expect a rate hike (most likely of 50bps), as infaltion continues to run well above Banxico’s 2-4% target. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the central bank’s statement could sound less hawkish than previously amid weaker-than-expected economic data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.