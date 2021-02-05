Mexico: Banxico to deliver final rate cut next week – Capital Economics

Next week, the central bank of Mexico (Banxico) will have its board meeting. Analysts at Capital Economics expect a final rate cut of 25 basis points, ending the easing cycle. They don’t see scope for additional easing beyond next week as a rise in energy inflation is likely to push the headline CPI back above the top of the target range during the second quarter.
Key Quotes:
“We think that Mexico’s central bank (Banxico) will deliver one final 25bp cut to end the easing cycle."
“Banxico’s Board has left the policy rate unchanged at its last two meetings, but it’s clear that a cut has remained a possibility. Both decisions were 3-2 splits (hold versus cut), and both accompanying statements mentioned a ‘pause’ in the easing cycle.”
“Since the last meeting in December, we think the balance has shifted in favour of one more cut. The rise in virus cases means that the economic outlook has worsened. Inflation has fallen back within Banxico’s target range. And the replacement of hawkish Board member, Javier Guzman, with Galia Borja (who is unlikely to be as hawkish as Mr. Guzman) last month points to a dovish tilt on the Board.”
“We see the policy rate staying at 4.00% throughout our near-term forecast horizon.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
