Mexican Peso tumbles as US Dollar strengthens with traders paring Fed rate cut bets

- Mexican Peso drops for a second consecutive day, falling 1.64% against a robust US Dollar buoyed by risk aversion and a less dovish Fed outlook.
- USD/MXN pair approaches the critical 50-day SMA as risk aversion hits Wall Street in exchange for US Dollar safety.
- Fed Governor Waller's latest remarks hint at the possibility of easing monetary policy, though it would be slower than investors’ expectations.
The Mexican Peso posts back-to-back days with losses and plummets sharply against the US Dollar (USD), which benefits from risk aversion, and traders pricing in a less dovish Federal Reserve (Fed), according to Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) data. That, alongside a jump in US Treasury bond yields, has sponsored the USD/MXN with a substantial leg up, trading at 17.13 or 1.51% higher.
Market sentiment remained sour on Tuesday as Wall Street resumed trading and began a short week in the red as market participants came back from a holiday. Traders in the futures market trimmed bets that the Fed would cut rates aggressively, bolstering the Greenback as the US Dollar Index (DXY) rises 0.60% to 103.29. Consequently, the USD/MXN pair edged toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 17.18, with buyers threatening to reclaim that level, posing their eyes on the confluence of the 100 and 200-day SMAs.
In the meantime, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is crossing the newswires, saying that data could “allow” the Fed to consider easing monetary policy.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso tumbles as Fed’s Waller supports cuts if inflation stays low
- Fed’s Waller added that policy could be adjusted as long as inflation doesn’t rebound or stay high and emphasized the Fed could cut rates by 75 basis points in 2024. He added rate cuts should be made methodically, adding that there’s no reason to cut as quickly as in the past.
- The New York Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index for January declined to -43.7 compared to estimates of -5 and a December reading of -14.5. This sharp slump raises concerns about the potential for a recovery in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, in the latest month, the ISM Manufacturing PMI continued to indicate a contraction in the sector, marking 14 consecutive months of contractionary readings.
- Mexico’s economic data released in January shows the economy is encountering several challenges. Inflation in the country increased from 4.32% to 4.66% YoY in December, surpassing the projected figure of 4.55%. Additionally, the same report showed that while underlying inflation is trending downward toward 5%, it remains elevated. This persistent high level of underlying inflation could potentially discourage officials at Banxico (the Central Bank of Mexico) from implementing an easing of monetary policy in the first quarter of 2024.
- In addition to that, Industrial Production plunged -1.0% MoM after achieving eight months of expansion, indicating that higher interest rates set by Banxico at 11.25% are beginning to impact the economy.
- In that regard, Auto Production for December slumped from 18.1% to -9.9% YoY.
- Confidence surveys released on January 3 and 8 showed that business confidence remained high at 54.6, bolstered by “nearshoring” prospects. However, consumers have begun to turn pessimistic as they expect inflation and economic deceleration to weigh on their economies.
- The week’s Mexican economic docket will feature Retail Sales for November, expected to remain unchanged at 3.4% YoY, according to the consensus.
- Although December’s meeting minutes from Banxico (the Central Bank of Mexico) suggest that the central bank might contemplate easing its monetary policy, the inflation report for December could hinder any move toward policy relaxation.
- Analysts at Standard Chartered noted, “We expect the policy rate to be lowered to 9.25% by end-2024, although an official downward revision in the output gap could open the door for more aggressive rate cuts.”
- On January 5, a Reuters poll suggested the Mexican Peso could weaken 5.4% to 18.00 per US Dollar in the 12 months following December.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso slumps sharply as USD/MXN climbs toward 17.15
The USD/MXN has shifted to a neutral bias as buyers lifted the exchange rate past the 17.00 figure, opening the door to challenge the 50-day SMA at 17.18. A breach of the latter would expose the confluence of the 200 and 100-day SMAs at around 17.38/17.40. Further upside is seen at December’s high of 17.56, followed by the May 23 high of 17.99.
On the contrary, if bears drag prices below 17.00, that could exacerbate a retest of the January 12 low of 16.82, followed by the January 8 low of 16.78. Once those two levels are cleared, the next stop would be the August 28 cycle low of 16.69, ahead of last year’s low of 16.62.
USD/MXN Price Action – Daily Chart
Mexican Peso FAQs
What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.0900 ahead of Fed's Waller
EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0900 in the American morning on Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand is undermining the pair, as Middle East geopolitical tensions scale up. The Euro shrugs off the hawkish ECB chorus and mixed German ZEW data. Fed Governor Waller's speech awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.2650 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is keeping its downside intact near 1.2650 in American trading on Tuesday. The pair is weighed by solid haven demand for the US Dollar amid risk-aversion, fuelled by the Middle East geopolitical escalation. The UK employment data failed to lift the Pound Sterling.
Gold price plunges amid uncertainty over Fed, US Retail Sales data in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnesses a sell-off after failing to reclaim the weekly high above $2,060. The precious metal drops as investors reconsider the timeframe in which the Federal Reserve (Fed) may reduce interest rates.
Bitcoin trades below $43,000 in the aftermath of SEC’s ETF approval despite fanfare and anticipation
Bitcoin price is range bound below $43,000 on Tuesday, despite the fanfare from issuers post the BTC ETF approval. SEC Commissioner notes the regulator initially applied different standards to Bitcoin ETP.
What the Red Sea crisis could mean for commodity markets
Attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen on commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea have made some shipowners reluctant to sail via the Suez Canal and Red Sea. Instead, they're choosing the longer and more expensive route via Southern Africa.