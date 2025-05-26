- The Mexican Peso hovers around yearly highs against the USD Dollar.
- US markets remain shut on Memorial Day, with limited liquidity expected throughout the day.
- USD/MXN remains on high alert ahead of a busy week of US data.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is experiencing a steady appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, reflecting lingering uncertainty in the United States (US) economic outlook amid concerns about US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and the country’s fiscal outlook.
With US markets closed for Memorial Day on Monday, the Mexican Peso remains resilient, with the USD/MXN pair trading at around 19.19, down 0.33%, at the time of writing.
As participants keep an eye on US Treasury yields and remarks from US policymakers, they should be aware of the limited liquidity in the US market due to the holiday weekend.
On this week’s economic agenda, the fate of the USD/MXN will likely remain at the mercy of the Greenback and insights provided by the Fed meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Market participants are particularly focused on the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for April, as well as the University of Michigan consumer sentiment data, which are scheduled for Friday.
These data points are crucial for understanding inflation and consumer sentiment trends, and gauging how US citizens feel about the current economic situation, both of which are important factors that may influence expectations regarding when the Federal Reserve (Fed) might consider cutting interest rates.
Mexican Peso daily digest: USD/MXN faces pressure due to renewed US Dollar weakness
- The US credit rating downgrade, rising expectations of increased US debt levels, and a sell-off in the bond market have placed the resilience of the USD under significant scrutiny.
- The USD struggles to gain ground as investors digest US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend EU tariffs until July 9. The announcement on Monday cheered risk markets, as traders see it as an opportunity for negotiations between the two significant economies.
- On Friday, Trump had threatened to impose 50% tariffs on European Union imports and 25% tariffs on Apple and Samsung smartphones, rattling markets.
- The persistent threats of tariffs from President Trump directed at international counterparts are undermining investor confidence, thereby challenging the USD's status as the preferred reserve currency.
- On Tuesday, US Consumer Confidence data, which gauges Americans’ views about the economy and finances, will be released.
- Wednesday’s agenda will see the publication of the minutes from the May Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, offering insights into interest rate discussions, alongside public statements from Fed members providing additional context for future monetary policy.
Mexican Peso technical analysis: USD/MXN pressures support with October low in focus
USD/MXN remains entrenched in a firm downtrend, hitting a new year-to-date low just below 19.20 at the time of writing.
Price action continues to hover below both the 10-day and 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which act as dynamic resistances at 19.34 and 19.47, respectively.
Momentum indicators remain weak, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) parked at 35.79, suggesting that while bearish momentum, the market is not yet in oversold territory.
With downside pressure building, attention now shifts to the October low at 19.11, which serves as the next major support.
A sustained break below this level could open the door to deeper declines toward 19.00, while any rebound would first need to reclaim 19.47 to shift short-term sentiment.
USD/MXN daily chart
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
