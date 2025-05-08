- Mexico’s inflation accelerates in April, but Banxico’s Heath signals easing path to continue.
- USD/MXN pressured by improved risk sentiment after US-UK trade deal lifts EM currencies.
- Despite strong US jobless claims data, US Dollar remains muted ahead of Friday’s Fed commentary.
The Mexican Peso advanced on Thursday against the Greenback as prices in Mexico accelerated near the top of Banco de Mexico’s (Banxico) inflation tolerance range. Additionally, an improvement in risk appetite due to the US/UK trade deal increased Peso’s appeal. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN trades at 19.55, down 0.15%.
Inflation in Mexico accelerated in April, as revealed by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística, Geografía e Informática (INEGI). Although this suggested caution by Banxico, its Deputy Governor, Jonathan Heath, said that it is highly probable the central bank will continue to lower its interest rates, even though inflation risks are skewed to the upside.
Heath added that in the second half of 2025, the decision would be taken with more caution, adding that there is room for easing policy. In the meantime, market participants seem confident that Banxico will cut rates by 50 basis points at the May 15 meeting.
In the US, President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK, which market participants perceived as positive news, and supported the emerging market (EM) currency. Wall Street extended its gains on Thursday, ahead of a busy schedule for Fed officials on Friday, which are expected to grab headlines amid an absent economic docket.
Data-wise, the number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was lower than expected, indicating a robust labor market. Despite this, the USD/MXN failed to gain traction, remaining muted during the day and confined to the 19.50-19.61 range.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso holds firm as sentiment improves
- Following the Fed’s decision, data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) suggests that traders are pricing 67 bps of easing toward the end of 2025.
- Mexico’s April CPI rose by 3.93% YoY, above the 3.90% forecast and up from 3.80% compared to last year’s range. Core CPI increased by 3.93%, up from 3.64%, exceeding estimates of 3.92%.
- The Citi Mexico Expectations Survey indicates that most analysts expect Banxico to cut rates by 50 bps at the May 15 meeting.
- The US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 3 came in at 228K, slightly below the expected 230K and an improvement from the prior week's 241K, according to the Department of Labor. The data signals a modest rebound in labor market stability.
- Although Mexico’s economy narrowly avoided a technical recession, tariffs imposed on Mexican products, a reduced budget, and geopolitical uncertainties will continue to strain the country’s finances and impact the Peso.
USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso loses steam as USD/MXN consolidates
The USD/MXN is bearishly biased, though sellers had failed to drag the exchange rate past the current year-to-date (YTD) low of 19.46. This suggests bears’ lack of strength, clearing the path for a recovery.
Momentum remains bearish, yet the Relative Strength Index (RSI) flattish slope confirms consolidation ahead.
If USD/MXN drops below 19.46, the next support would be the 19.00 psychological figure. Conversely, if USD/MXN climbs past 19.78, expect a test of the 200-day SMA at 19.98. A breach of the latter will expose the 20.00 mark.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra losses likely below 0.6350
AUD/USD faced increased selling pressure on Thursday, falling to four-day troughs and putting the 0.6400 to the test on the back of the solid performance of the US Dollar amid rising optimism on the trade front.
EUR/USD: Door open to further declines
EUR/USD added to the weekly leg lower and retreated to four-week troughs near the 1.1200 neighbourhood in response to the intense move higher in the Greenback, while market participants remained focused on the upcoming US-China trade talks over the weekend.
Gold remains on the back foot near $3,300
Gold came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday, falling toward the lower end of its daily range near $3,300 per troy ounce. The retreat was driven by a surge in US Dollar strength and broad-based gains in Treasury yields, both of which continued to sap demand for the non-yielding precious metal.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH jumps 15%, outperforms top cryptos following US-UK trade agreement
Ethereum (ETH) is up 15% on Thursday, reclaiming the $2,000 psychological level following bullish sentiments surrounding the US-UK trade agreement. On-chain data shows investors are heavily accumulating ETH, with global trade war tensions gradually softening.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.