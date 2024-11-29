Mexican Peso stabilizes after rallying on easing trade-war fears

- The Mexican Peso has paused after rallying on easing fears about tariffs from the US and a trade war.
- The Mexican Trade Surplus grew in October and the economy is growing at a higher pace than expected.
- Technically, USD/MXN unfolds a down leg within its range.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) seesaws between tepid gains and losses in its most-traded pairs on Friday as it stabilizes after the previous day’s rally. This came on the back of easing tariff fears after President-elect Donald Trump described his phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as “wonderful”, adding, “She has agreed to stop migration through Mexico.”
Mexican Peso recovers as trade-war tensions ease
The Mexican Peso rebounded on Thursday as fears subsided that Donald Trump would go ahead with his threat to place 25% tariffs on goods entering America from Mexico.
President Claudia Sheinbaum’s counter-threat to raise tariffs on US imports if Trump went ahead, as well as widespread unease in the investment community about the negative consequences of such a trade war on the US economy, could indicate Trump could take a more cautious approach. Many commentators have dismissed his threats as negotiation tools to get a better trade deal out of his close neighbors rather than literal pledges.
Official data on Thursday showed that Mexico recorded its first Trade Surplus in five months in October, of $370 million. This compared positively to the $370 million deficit recorded a year ago and was well up on the $579 million Trade Deficit in September. Of non-Oil exports, those directed to the US grew by 13.9%, while exports to the rest of the world rose by 11.6%, according to data from INEGI.
Banxico releases the Minutes from November meeting
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) released the Minutes from its November meeting on Thursday. These showed that the board voted unanimously to cut interest rates to 10.25% in November compared to September when there was one dissenter, Banxico member Jonathan Heath.
The Banxico’s minutes were similar to those of September. However, they revealed a slightly more upbeat assessment of the Mexican economy.
The November meeting Minutes reported that, “Most members pointed out that during the third quarter of 2024, according to timely information, domestic productive activity is estimated to have grown at a higher rate than in the previous three quarters, when it remained practically stagnant.”
This compared to the September Minutes, when it was recorded that “All members agreed that Mexico's economic activity is undergoing a period of weakness. The majority indicated that it has registered a visible loss of dynamism since the last quarter of 2023.”
In regards to inflation, it was noted in the November Minutes that headline inflation had risen.
“All members noted that headline inflation increased in October. They pointed out that this
was due to the increase in non-core inflation, while core inflation continued declining,” recorded the November 14 meeting Minutes.
In September, members were overall positive about the downward trajectory of inflation in the economy.
“Most members agreed that Mexico's inflation outlook has been improving, after the significant
global shocks of previous years. However, they forewarned that it still faces challenges,” said the report.
A chart included in the November Minutes showing the future trajectory of Banxico’s prime interest rate based on Mexican TIIE Swaps, suggested a less steep decline in the future compared to September.
Given that maintaining elevated interest rates is positive for a currency because it increases net foreign capital inflows, the new shallower descent described in November should constitute an underpinning positive factor for MXN.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN descending within range
USD/MXN unfolds a down leg within the mini range (green and red dashed lines on the chart below) formed during November.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
USD/MXN is probably range-bound in the short term as it oscillates within this mini range. In the medium and long term, however, it is still in an uptrend within a rising channel.
The pair is likely to continue trading up and down within the parameters of its range. The current move bottomed at 20.20 on Wednesday, but it could go even lower to support at either the 20.06 lows of wave B, the major trendline in the 19.90s, or support in the 19.70s (red dashed line).
The move is supported by the (blue) Moving Average Divergence Convergence (MACD) momentum indicator, which has entered negative territory – a bearish sign.
On the other side, a decisive break above the top of the range at 20.80 would be required to signal the start of a more bullish short-term trend in line with longer-term up cycles.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
