Mexican Peso weakens 0.48% even as Mexican labor market and trade data surprise to the upside.

Ongoing US-China trade tensions cloud risk sentiment, limiting Peso's upside potential.

Traders eye Mexico’s Q1 GDP, Business Confidence, and Manufacturing PMI data this week.

The Mexican Peso weakened by 0.48% against the US Dollar on Monday, despite Wall Street gains and a 0.64% drop in the US Dollar Index (DXY). At the time of writing, the USD/MXN trades at 19.58 after bouncing off daily lows of 19.47.

Market participants remain worried about US trade policies. Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said they’re progressing on some trade proposals, but China’s negotiations have not even begun. CNBC revealed that China insists there are no tariff talks underway with Trump and Xi or with aides, despite US claims.

In the meantime, Mexico’s economic docket revealed labor market data, which showed the economy continuing to create jobs amid an ongoing economic deceleration. At the same time, the Trade Balance in March witnessed a surplus as exports outpaced imports, according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica y Geografia(INEGI).

Although the data further favored the downside of USD/MXN, traders remain reluctant to buy the Peso amid uncertainty about US trade news.

Mexico’s economic docket will feature Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the first quarter, alongside the release of Business Confidence and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data for April.

Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso depreciates despite posting solid data

Mexico’s Balance of Trade printed a surplus of $3.422 billion, exceeding forecasts of $2.60 billion, up 9.6% compared to February’s figures.

The Unemployment Rate fell from 2.5% in the prior month to 2.2% in March, beneath forecasts of a 2.4% dip.

Mexico’s Economic Activity in February expanded by 1% MoM, above forecasts for a 0.6% growth. On a yearly basis, activity dipped from 0% to -0.7%, better than expected.

Economic data revealed during the week witnessed a reacceleration of inflation in the first half of April, revealed INEGI. Retail Sales in February were lower than expected, showcasing the ongoing economic slowdown.

Last week, Banxico’s Deputy Governor Omar Mejia Castelazo revealed that the economy has been undergoing a slowdown since Q4 2023, he said in Washington.

Citi Mexico's expectations survey shows that economists expect Banxico to cut its rate by 50 basis points at the May meeting. For the full year, they project the main reference rate to end near 7.75%.

Regarding the USD/MXN exchange rate, private analysts see the exotic pair finishing at 20.93, up from 20.90. Inflation in 2025 is projected to finish at 3.78% with core figures at 3.80% mostly aligned with the previous poll.

Mexico’s economy is expected to grow 0.2% in 2025, below the 0.3% projected in the prior survey.

USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso remains bullish as USD/MXN stays below 200-day SMA

USD/MXN is downward biased after clearing the 200-day Simple Moving Average of 19.94, which sponsored the pair’s last leg toward yearly lows of 19.46. Although sellers are in charge, they must print a daily close below the latter, so the pair could be poised to challenge the 19.00 psychological level.

Conversely, if USD/MXN climbs past the 200-day SMA, buyers could push the exchange rate towards 20.00. If surpassed, the next step would be the 20-day SMA at 20.15.