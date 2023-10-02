Mexican Peso tumbles as Mexico's factory activity slows, despite survey projecting rates to remain steady

- Mexican Peso finds offers near 17.60 on sour market sentiment and weak business activity.
- Mexico’s latest factory activity report shows the economy is slowing down, a tailwind for the USD/MXN.
- Latest Banxico poll: USD/MXN exchange rate to end at around 17.64 in 2023, down from 17.75.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) plunges versus the US Dollar (USD) in the mid-North American session on Monday due to some risk aversion and data from Mexico that showed the economy is slowing down amidst higher interest rates set by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). Consequently, the USD/MXN is advancing and trades at around 17.60 area, up more than 1%, after hitting a daily low of 17.37.
Mexico S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came at 49.8, below August’s 51.2, with the economy beginning to feel the pain of higher interest rates past the 11% threshold. The USD/MXN failed to gain traction even though Banxico’s latest poll showed that most analysts updated their economic projections.
Banxico’s poll showed inflation in Mexico is expected to remain at 4.66% during 2023, while core inflation is seen at 5.09% from 5.21% in the previous poll. Economic growth is seen at 3.20% in 2023 vs. 3% in the latest survey, and the exchange rate is expected to hit 17.64 pesos per dollar, contrarily to 17.75. Regarding interest rates, most economists speculate the Mexican central bank would remain hawkish, with rates steadily at 11.25%.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso on a free fall as the USD/MXN edges towards 17.60
- Business confidence in Mexico improved from 53.7 to 53.8.
- Mexico’s economy could slow down due to complex external shocks, according to the financial system stability committee.
- The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) held rates at 11.25% and revised its inflation projections from 3.5% to 3.87% for 2024, above the central bank’s 3% target (plus or minus 1%).
- Banxico’s Government Board highlighted Mexico’s economic resilience and the strong labor market as the main drivers to keep inflation at the current interest rate level.
- BBVA updated Mexico’s economic growth forecast, with the Gross Domestic Product rising by 3.2% from 2.4% in 2023 to 2.6% from 1.8% in 2024.
- Mexico posted an August MXN 38,944.3 million deficit.
- Mexico’s Unemployment Rate edged lower from 3.1% in July to 3.0% in August, according to the National Statistics Agency (INEGI).
- September’s first-half inflation in Mexico was 4.44%, down from 4.64% in August, according to INEGI.
- Being an emerging market currency, the Mexican Peso weakens amid risk aversion.
- The drop in Oil prices weighs on the Mexican currency, as its economy relies on crude exports.
- Moody’s rating agency warned the fiscal strategy of the Mexican government in 2024 must be credible after the June elections in defining the country’s stable outlook.
- In July, Moody’s lowered Mexico's rating to “Baa2” with a “stable” outlook but warned of fiscal pressures for the next government due to the 2024 economic budget.
Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso at the brisk of depreciating to 18.00
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is erasing last Friday’s gains, with the USD/MXN beginning to form a bullish-engulfing candle pattern after the pair bottomed at around 17.41. The emerging market currency could continue its depreciation if the exotic pair manages to break resistance at September’s 27 high at 17.81, immediately followed by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.82. Once those two areas are cleared, the USD/MXN next stop could be 18.00.
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
