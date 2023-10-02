Mexican Peso tumbles as Mexico's factory activity slows, despite survey projecting rates to remain steady

Share:

Mexican Peso finds offers near 17.60 on sour market sentiment and weak business activity.

Mexico’s latest factory activity report shows the economy is slowing down, a tailwind for the USD/MXN.

Latest Banxico poll: USD/MXN exchange rate to end at around 17.64 in 2023, down from 17.75.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) plunges versus the US Dollar (USD) in the mid-North American session on Monday due to some risk aversion and data from Mexico that showed the economy is slowing down amidst higher interest rates set by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). Consequently, the USD/MXN is advancing and trades at around 17.60 area, up more than 1%, after hitting a daily low of 17.37.

Mexico S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came at 49.8, below August’s 51.2, with the economy beginning to feel the pain of higher interest rates past the 11% threshold. The USD/MXN failed to gain traction even though Banxico’s latest poll showed that most analysts updated their economic projections.

Banxico’s poll showed inflation in Mexico is expected to remain at 4.66% during 2023, while core inflation is seen at 5.09% from 5.21% in the previous poll. Economic growth is seen at 3.20% in 2023 vs. 3% in the latest survey, and the exchange rate is expected to hit 17.64 pesos per dollar, contrarily to 17.75. Regarding interest rates, most economists speculate the Mexican central bank would remain hawkish, with rates steadily at 11.25%.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso on a free fall as the USD/MXN edges towards 17.60

Business confidence in Mexico improved from 53.7 to 53.8.

Mexico’s economy could slow down due to complex external shocks, according to the financial system stability committee.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) held rates at 11.25% and revised its inflation projections from 3.5% to 3.87% for 2024, above the central bank’s 3% target (plus or minus 1%).

Banxico’s Government Board highlighted Mexico’s economic resilience and the strong labor market as the main drivers to keep inflation at the current interest rate level.

BBVA updated Mexico’s economic growth forecast, with the Gross Domestic Product rising by 3.2% from 2.4% in 2023 to 2.6% from 1.8% in 2024.

Mexico posted an August MXN 38,944.3 million deficit.

Mexico’s Unemployment Rate edged lower from 3.1% in July to 3.0% in August, according to the National Statistics Agency (INEGI).

September’s first-half inflation in Mexico was 4.44%, down from 4.64% in August, according to INEGI.

Being an emerging market currency, the Mexican Peso weakens amid risk aversion.

The drop in Oil prices weighs on the Mexican currency, as its economy relies on crude exports.

Moody’s rating agency warned the fiscal strategy of the Mexican government in 2024 must be credible after the June elections in defining the country’s stable outlook.

In July, Moody’s lowered Mexico's rating to “Baa2” with a “stable” outlook but warned of fiscal pressures for the next government due to the 2024 economic budget.

Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso at the brisk of depreciating to 18.00

The Mexican Peso (MXN) is erasing last Friday’s gains, with the USD/MXN beginning to form a bullish-engulfing candle pattern after the pair bottomed at around 17.41. The emerging market currency could continue its depreciation if the exotic pair manages to break resistance at September’s 27 high at 17.81, immediately followed by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.82. Once those two areas are cleared, the USD/MXN next stop could be 18.00.