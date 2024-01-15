Mexican Peso weakens against US Dollar on risk aversion despite Fed rate cut speculation

- Mexican Peso gets hit by sentiment shifting, down 0.13% against Greenback.
- Mexico’s economy continues to slow down amid the ongoing disinflation process.
- Expectations that Banxico would begin easy monetary policy in Q1 2024 could pave the way for further upside in USD/MXN.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) made a U-turn after posting solid gains versus the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, weakening amid thin liquidity conditions in the observance of Martin Luther King (MLK) day in the United States (US). The emerging market currency is soft despite interest rate traders expecting the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut rates by 170 basis points in 2024, undermining the prospects of the buck. Nevertheless, the USD/MXN exchanges hands at 16.90 on Monday, gaining 0.23%.
Risk aversion is taking its toll on European stocks, bolstering the Greenback (USD), a headwind for the Mexican currency. Even though the Peso continues to edge lower, futures positions on the Mexican Peso show investors had remained long for the last 44 weeks, according to data revealed by the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). Net speculative contracts rose by 88,439 longs, -0.7% less than last week’s 89,100.
Despite that, the USD/MXN had resumed its uptrend on speculation that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will begin easing its monetary policy. However, the latest inflation report could prevent them from relaxing monetary conditions.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso retreats as investor mood deteriorates
- The latest US inflation report on the producer side affected the markets the most, according to Société Generale. Even though the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US was hotter than expected last Thursday, a day later the Producer Price Index (PPI) came lower than estimates, prompting investors to increase odds for a Fed rate cut in March from 78% to 83%. Nevertheless, those odds had eased to 70% at the time of writing.
- Mexican economic data revealed throughout the month suggests the country faces some challenges. Inflation rose from 4.32% to 4.66% YoY in December, exceeding the 4.55% forecast. The same report revealed that underlying inflation is easing toward 5% but remains high, which might deter Banxico officials from easing policy in the first quarter of 2024.
- In addition to that, Industrial Production plunged -1.0% MoM after achieving eight months of expansion, indicating that higher interest rates set by Banxico at 11.25% are beginning to impact the economy.
- In that regard, Auto Production for December slumped from 18.1% to -9.9% YoY.
- Confidence surveys released on January 3 and 8 showed that businesses' confidence remained high at 54.6, bolstered by “nearshoring” prospects. However, consumers have begun to turn pessimistic as they expect inflation and economic deceleration to weigh on their economies.
- The week’s Mexican economic docket will feature Retail Sales for November, expected to remain unchanged at 3.4% YoY, according to the consensus.
- Last Wednesday, the World Bank revised its economic projections for Mexico in 2024. The updated forecast anticipates that Mexico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 2.6%, an increase from the bank’s initial prediction of 1.9%. Analysts at the bank attribute this expected growth to the rise in near-shoring activities, which they believe will positively impact the Mexican economy.
- Although the recent meeting minutes from Banxico (the Central Bank of Mexico) suggest that the central bank might contemplate easing its monetary policy, the inflation report for December could hinder any move toward policy relaxation.
- Analysts at Standard Chartered noted, “We expect the policy rate to be lowered to 9.25% by end-2024, although an official downward revision in the output gap could open the door for more aggressive rate cuts.”
- On January 5, a Reuters poll suggested the Mexican Peso could weaken 5.4% to 18.00 per US Dollar in the 12 months following December.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso weakens as USD/MXN climbs toward 16.90
The USD/MXN remains downward biased, but today’s bullish impulse can open the door to challenging the 17.00 figure. A decisive breach of the latter would expose the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.19, followed by the confluence of the 100 and 200-day SMAs at around 17.38/40.
On the flip side, if sellers drag prices toward last Friday’s low of 16.82, that could open the door for further downside. Once cleared, the next support would be the January 8 low of 16.78, followed by the August 28 cycle low of 16.69, ahead of last year’s low of 16.62.
USD/MXN Price Action – Daily Chart
Mexican Peso FAQs
What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 amid light trading
EUR/USD is battling 1.0950, giving back gains in European trading on Monday. The US Dollar is rebounding in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields, weighing on the pair. In the absence of top-tier economic data and a holiday in the US, risk sentiment will likely play a pivotal role.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2700 on US Dollar rebound
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2700 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar is finding fresh demand, as US bond yields inch higher, despite holiday-thinned market conditions. Mounting UK recession risks and geopolitical tensions add to the weight on the pair.
Gold price nears weekly high, supported by macroeconomic and geopolitical tailwinds
Gold price is aiming to reclaim weekly high as bets supporting Fed rate cuts deepen. Fears of stubborn US inflation have faded after a surprisingly soft PPI report. Deepening Middle East tensions have improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.
Maker whale transactions pick up pace in January, large wallets accumulate MKR
Maker worth $66.66 million was accumulated by ten different wallet addresses in the past month. MKR price rallied nearly 60% in the past month, climbing to a 22-month peak of $2,267 on January 11.
The week ahead: UK CPI, wages, China Q4 GDP and earnings in focus
Since March of last year headline CPI in the UK has more than halved, slowing from 10.1%, with November slowing more than expected to 3.9%, prompting speculation that the BoE might be closer to cutting rates in 2024 than had been originally priced.