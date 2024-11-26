Mexican Peso plummets on Trump tariff threat

- The Mexican Peso slides into a ravine after Donald Trump threatens to slap 25% tariffs on Mexican imports.
- The Peso faces further pressure from expectations that Banxico will start cutting interest rates more aggressively due to easing inflation.
- Technically, USD/MXN rallies to the top of a mini range within which it oscillates in the short term.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) declines by an average of one and a quarter percent in its most-traded pairs on Tuesday after President-elect Donald Trump said he would place a 25% tariff on goods entering the US from Mexico and Canada unless the countries reduced illegal migration and the cross-border traffic in illicit drugs. Trump's threat was mainly aimed at Mexico, where powerful cartels manufacture Fyentanol before smuggling it across the border into the US.
The MXN weakened to 20.75 Pesos to one US Dollar (USD) on the news, from a closing price of 20.31 on Monday. Mexico is one of the US’s largest trading partners, with imports from the country totalling $454.8 billion in 2022, up 18.9% ($72.2 billion) from 2021, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
The imposition of tariffs of 25% would be expected to hurt demand for Mexican-made goods and for the Mexican Peso to purchase them.
Mexican Peso faces pressure from Banxico easing
The Mexican Peso is facing further pressure from market expectations that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) could start to cut interest rates more aggressively in future meetings following a deceleration of inflation in November’s data. Lower interest rates are usually negative for a currency as they reduce foreign capital inflows.
Mexican financial daily El Financiero noted that the headline inflation rate fell to 4.56% year-over-year in the first two weeks of November. This was below the average of 4.65% based on a Bloomberg survey of analysts.
On Monday, the Peso made a brief but strong recovery against the USD on the news that Trump had picked hedge-fund manager Scott Bessent as his favorite for the post of US Treasury Secretary when he takes over in January.
The Dollar weakened on the news as Bessent is viewed as fiscally conservative and, therefore, likely to restrain spending, tempering the inflationary effects of Trump’s economic policy agenda. The Peso saw gains as Bessent was expected to predominantly target China with tariffs rather than Mexico or Canada.
Tuesday’s losses, however, more than erased the gains made on the first day of the week.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN rises to top of mini range
USD/MXN rallies and fills the market gap opened on Monday.
The pair has now reached close to the top of the mini range (green dashed line on chart below) formed during November. This is also the C wave of a Measured Move pattern that has unfolded within the confines of the range. These patterns are like zig-zags in which waves A and C are of similar length.
USD/MXN Daily Chart
USD/MXN is probably range-bound in the short term as it oscillates between the 19.70s and 20.80s. In the medium and long term, however, it is still in an uptrend within a rising channel.
It would require a decisive break above the top of the range at 20.80 to signal the start of a more bullish short-term trend in line with longer-term up cycles.
In the absence of such a breakout, the pair is likely to continue to oscillate within the parameters of its range, with the next move probably back down towards the range floor in the 19.70s.
A decisive breakout higher would be one accompanied by a long green candle that pierced and rose well above the range highs, closing near its highs, or three green candles in a row that broke above the level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns positive to retake 1.0500, as focus shifts to Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500 in Tuesday's European trading, erasing lsses to trade in the green. The US Dollar reverses President-elect Trump’s tariff threats-led gains, allowing the pair to stage a modest recovery heading into the release of the Fed Minutes later in the day.
GBP/USD extends recovery toward 1.2600 ahead of BoE's Pill, Fed Minutes
GBP/USD extends the recovery toward 1.2600 in the European session on Tuesday, following a slump to the 1.2500 area in Asian trading. The pair finds footing amid a retreat in the US Dollar as markets look past Trump tariff threats, bracing for BoE Pill's speech and Fed Minutes.
Gold price defends $2,600 ahead of FOMC minutes; not out of the woods yet
Gold price retains its negative bias for the second straight day and trades just above a one-week low during the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The growing conviction that Donald Trump's expansionary policies will reignite inflation and limit the scope for the Fed to cut interest rates further triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields.
Trump shakes up markets again with “day one” tariff threats against CA, MX, CN
Pres-elect Trump reprised the ability from his first term to change the course of markets with a single post – this time from his Truth Social network; Threatening 25% tariffs "on Day One" against Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% against China.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.