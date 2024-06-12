- Mexican Peso falls 0.60%, continuing its decline for a second consecutive day.
- Political turmoil and judicial reform concerns in Mexico lead to over 10% depreciation since June 2 election.
- A softer US inflation report moderates further Peso losses, yet political uncertainties maintain USD/MXN near multi-month highs.
The Mexican Peso extended its losses for the second straight day on Wednesday against the US Dollar after hitting a 14-month low of 18.99, as traders remained nervous about controversial reforms to the Mexican constitution. Meanwhile, a softer-than-expected US inflation report capped the Mexican currency fall, yet it remains trading with losses of 0.65% near18.66.
Mexico’s political turmoil has weakened the Mexican currency by more than 10% following the June 2 general election. Investors are nervous about President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s (AMLO) imminent judicial reform in September, which would allow the popular election of judges and magistrates of the Supreme Court.
The dissolution of key autonomous bodies, including the INAI and the Electoral Institute (INE), poses a significant threat to Mexico's hard-won democracy, which has been in place since the 1990s. If implemented, this move could potentially disrupt the democratic processes that have been the cornerstone of Mexico's political and economic stability.
During his morning press conference, President AMLO belittled the markets. According to Reuters, he said, "They are wrong, respectfully, if they are thinking that we are going to go back on reforming the judiciary, which is rotten, which is dominated by corruption, just because there is financial nervousness."
The USD/MXN hit a new multi-month high of 18.99 during the European session amid political and economic uncertainty surrounding Mexico.
AMLO’s pending reforms will be submitted to the newly elected Mexican Congress once it takes office in September, one month before President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum begins her six-year presidency.
Across the border, May’s US inflation was softer than expected, which weakened the Greenback against a basket of six currencies, but not against the Peso. At 18:00 GMT, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to deliver its monetary policy decision and its economic projections.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso on the defensive amidst political uncertainty
- In February 2024, AMLO put forward several proposals to the Mexican Congress. These include a Supreme Court reform that suggests electing Supreme Court ministers through popular vote; an electoral reform aimed at electing electoral commission councilors by popular vote and reducing multi-member representation; and a reform of autonomous bodies that proposes dissolving the transparency body.
- Mexican Peso depreciation could weigh on the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) decision to ease policy, even though last month’s core inflation slowed. Therefore, keeping interest rates higher could prompt deceleration in the economy and increase odds of a recession.
- Morgan Stanley noted that if Mexico’s upcoming government and Congress adopted an unorthodox agenda, it would undermine Mexican institutions and be bearish for the Mexican Peso, which could weaken to 19.20.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged at 0% MoM, falling short of the 0.1% monthly estimate and April's 0.3% increase. Over the twelve months leading to May, the CPI rose by 3.3%, below both April's figure and the 3.4% consensus.
- Core inflation figures decreased from 0.3% to 0.2% MoM. Annually, core inflation was 3.4%, which was lower than the expected 3.5% and April's 3.6%.
- The latest US inflation report increased the odds for a Fed rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, from 46.7% to 61.3%.
- December’s 2024 fed funds futures contract hints that investors expect 28 basis points of rate cuts by the Fed through the end of the year.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso slides as USD/MXN approaches 19.00
The USD/MXN is bullishly biased even though the Peso has recovered some ground ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision. Once the exotic pair broke the four-year downslope resistance trendline, that opened the door for further upside. Momentum depicts that buyers are in charge, as portrayed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) being overbought, hinting that bulls are taking a respite ahead of the Fed.
The USD/MXN's next resistance would be the year-to-date high of 18.99, followed by the March 20, 2023, high of 19.23. A breach of the latter will sponsor an uptick to 19.50, ahead of the psychological 20.00 mark.
On the other hand, sellers must push the USD/MXN back below the April 19 high of 18.15 if they want to keep the pair within the 18.00-18.15 trading range.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Federal Reserve left interest rates intact, as expected. Focus now shifts to Chief Powell press conference – LIVE
As widely anticipated, the Federal Reserve maintained its Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 5.25%–5.50% at its event on Wednesday. Investors’ attention should now shift to Chair Powell’s press conference.
EUR/USD retreats from tops on cautious Fed
EUR/USD gives away part of its earlier advance after the Federal Reserve kept its interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day gathering on Wednesday.
GBP/USD comes under some pressure and approaches 1.2800
The Dollar’s small rebound prompts some retracement in the broad risk complex and motivates GBP/USD to shed some ground after the Fed matched estimates and left its interest rates at 5.25%–5.50% on Wednesday.
Gold abandons daily highs post-Fed decision
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias, albeit leaves the area of recent highs in response to the Fed’s hawkish hold after the central bank kept its rates intact on Wednesday.
Worldcoin bottoms out as Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI
Elon Musk unexpectedly withdraws his legal case against OpenAI, Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman. Musk’s lawsuit has been dropped without prejudice, meaning Tesla CEO could activate the case at a later stage.