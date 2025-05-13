- Mexican Peso strengthens sharply, clearing 19.50 support with eyes on 19.00 amid risk-on momentum.
- April US CPI data misses expectations; core inflation holds steady, weakening the Greenback.
- US-China 90-day tariff rollback lifts global sentiment; S&P 500 posts over 1% gain.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) rallied to a new year-to-date (YTD) high against the US Dollar (USD) after a softer-than-expected inflation report in the United States (US) weighed on the Greenback. Also, an improvement in risk appetite boosted the emerging market (EM) currency’s appeal. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN trades at 19.41, down more than 1%.
Wall Street ended Tuesday’s session in the green, erasing the stock market losses for the year as market participants assessed US President Donald Trump's decision to dial back tariffs applied to Chinese products. The 90-day truce and the reduction of tariffs agreed between the US and China improved risk appetite, as portrayed by the S&P 500 climbing over 1%.
Consequently, risk-sensitive currencies in the FX space, such as the Peso, extended their gains as the USD/MXN cleared the crucial 19.50 psychological support level before sliding towards the 19.00 figure.
Mexican Peso capitalizes on US Dollar weakness after US CPI miss
In the US, April’s headline inflation on a year-over-year basis was in line with forecasts. The so-called core, which excludes volatile items, was unchanged.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso advances as US Dollar falls
- Traders are awaiting Banxico’s monetary policy decision on May 15, in which the Mexican institution is expected to reduce rates for the seventh consecutive meeting.
- Banco de México -also known as Banxico- is expected to reduce interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), according to a poll revealed by Reuters. This would be the seventh straight meeting that Banxico cut rates.
- Recently, Mexico’s Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that the USMCA revision will commence in the second half of 2025.
- On Monday, Mexico’s Industrial Production slowed in March, as revealed by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística, Geografía e Informática (INEGI). This, along with GDP figures that barely triggered a technical recession, would likely undermine the Mexican currency.
- Recent data revealed that Mexico’s economy is undergoing a deceleration while inflation Mexico’s inflation data for April, which expanded above expectations in both headline and core figures, would not prevent Banxico from prolonging its easing cycle.
- Worth noting that investors reduced their bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might only cut rates twice instead of thrice, as revealed by data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The December 2025 fed funds rates futures contract shows that market players expect 57 basis points of easing.
- Therefore, monetary policy divergence between the Fed and Banxico might add pressure on the Peso and push USD/MXN exchange rate higher.
USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso advances as USD/MXN tumbles below 20-day SMA
The USD/MXN has fallen to a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 19.41, with the pair remaining bearish-biased after achieving a series of successive lower highs and lower lows. Additionally, prices are below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 19.58. A daily close below 19.50 may exacerbate a test of the 19.00 figure. On further weakness, the next target would be the August 19, 2024 swing low of 18.59.
Conversely, if USD/MXN climbed past the 19.50 area and reached a three-day high of 19.66, past the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before retreating somewhat.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bullish outlook above 0.6460
AUD/USD made a sharp U-turn on Tuesday, rapidly leaving behind the previous day’s deep pullback and surpassing its critical 200-day SMA in the 0.6460 zone. The surpass of this key region should in turn shift the pair’s outlook to a bullish one, opening the door to the continuation of the recovery in the near term.
EUR/USD shifts its focus to 1.1200
EUR/USD quickly set aside the negative start to the week and rose markedly on Tuesday, coming in at shouting distance from the key barrier at 1.1200 the figure. The pronounced bounce came on the back of the strong resurgence of the selling pressure around the US Dollar amid trade uncertainty and lower-than-expected US CPI prints.
Gold sticks to daily gains around $3,250
Gold prices pared some of their early-week losses and hovered near $3,250 on Tuesday afternoon, supported by a cautious market tone and softer-than-expected US April CPI data, which helped XAU/USD stabilise.
CryptoPunks moves to new ownership as Node Foundation acquires IP from Yuga Labs
The Infinite Node Foundation disclosed on Tuesday that it has acquired intellectual property (IP) rights for the non-fungible token (NFT) CryptoPunks collection from Yuga Labs. Through the deal, NODE seeks to provide long-term stewardship of the CryptoPunks collection and give it mainstream recognition.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.