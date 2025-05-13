Mexican Peso strengthens sharply, clearing 19.50 support with eyes on 19.00 amid risk-on momentum.

April US CPI data misses expectations; core inflation holds steady, weakening the Greenback.

US-China 90-day tariff rollback lifts global sentiment; S&P 500 posts over 1% gain.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) rallied to a new year-to-date (YTD) high against the US Dollar (USD) after a softer-than-expected inflation report in the United States (US) weighed on the Greenback. Also, an improvement in risk appetite boosted the emerging market (EM) currency’s appeal. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN trades at 19.41, down more than 1%.

Wall Street ended Tuesday’s session in the green, erasing the stock market losses for the year as market participants assessed US President Donald Trump's decision to dial back tariffs applied to Chinese products. The 90-day truce and the reduction of tariffs agreed between the US and China improved risk appetite, as portrayed by the S&P 500 climbing over 1%.

Consequently, risk-sensitive currencies in the FX space, such as the Peso, extended their gains as the USD/MXN cleared the crucial 19.50 psychological support level before sliding towards the 19.00 figure.

Mexican Peso capitalizes on US Dollar weakness after US CPI miss

In the US, April’s headline inflation on a year-over-year basis was in line with forecasts. The so-called core, which excludes volatile items, was unchanged.

Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso advances as US Dollar falls

Traders are awaiting Banxico’s monetary policy decision on May 15, in which the Mexican institution is expected to reduce rates for the seventh consecutive meeting.

Banco de México -also known as Banxico- is expected to reduce interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), according to a poll revealed by Reuters. This would be the seventh straight meeting that Banxico cut rates.

Recently, Mexico’s Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that the USMCA revision will commence in the second half of 2025.

On Monday, Mexico’s Industrial Production slowed in March, as revealed by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística, Geografía e Informática (INEGI). This, along with GDP figures that barely triggered a technical recession, would likely undermine the Mexican currency.

Recent data revealed that Mexico’s economy is undergoing a deceleration while inflation Mexico’s inflation data for April, which expanded above expectations in both headline and core figures, would not prevent Banxico from prolonging its easing cycle.

Worth noting that investors reduced their bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might only cut rates twice instead of thrice, as revealed by data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The December 2025 fed funds rates futures contract shows that market players expect 57 basis points of easing.

Therefore, monetary policy divergence between the Fed and Banxico might add pressure on the Peso and push USD/MXN exchange rate higher.

USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso advances as USD/MXN tumbles below 20-day SMA

The USD/MXN has fallen to a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 19.41, with the pair remaining bearish-biased after achieving a series of successive lower highs and lower lows. Additionally, prices are below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 19.58. A daily close below 19.50 may exacerbate a test of the 19.00 figure. On further weakness, the next target would be the August 19, 2024 swing low of 18.59.

Conversely, if USD/MXN climbed past the 19.50 area and reached a three-day high of 19.66, past the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before retreating somewhat.