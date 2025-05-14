



The Mexican Peso gains ground, backed by easing inflation and solid investor risk appetite.

The Peso’s near-term direction hinges on Banxico’s upcoming rate move.

USD/MXN drops past a key level, with risk of deeper declines if downward pressure remains.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) posts a second consecutive day of gains on Wednesday against the US Dollar (USD), slipping below 19.40 ahead of key commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials that could influence the monetary policy outlook.

At the time of writing, USD/MXN is trading 0.46% lower at 19.332 as markets continue to digest Tuesday’s softer US CPI data, narrowing interest rate differentials, and resilient investor sentiment toward emerging markets.

The April US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released Tuesday came in below expectations, signaling further easing in inflation and reinforcing market confidence in a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this year. With the Fed keeping rates unchanged at its last meeting, markets continue to price in the first rate cut for September. However, upcoming commentary from central bank officials will be crucial in determining whether this timeline holds.

On Wednesday, Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, a voting member, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, a non-voting member, are scheduled to speak.

Their remarks will offer early insight into how the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is interpreting the recent softer inflation data.

This sets the stage for Thursday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes the spotlight. His comments will be closely scrutinized for any shift in policy tone following the latest CPI report, with the US Dollar’s near-term direction particularly sensitive to any dovish or hawkish signals from these key appearances.

Banxico expected to cut rates on Thursday

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday at 19:00 GMT, and analysts widely expect a third consecutive 50 basis-point cut (0.5%), which would bring the benchmark rate to 8.5%.

The timing is especially significant given the contrast in policy direction between the US and Mexico.

With the Fed expected to hold rates steady until at least September and Banxico accelerating its easing cycle, the narrowing interest rate differential is reducing the Mexican peso’s yield advantage.

While Mexico’s inflation outlook supports further easing, the diminished appeal of the Peso relative to the Dollar may weigh on MXN in the near term, particularly if Fed officials push back against imminent rate cut expectations in the wake of the softer CPI data.

Mexican Peso daily digest: Banixo and the Fed drive USD/MXN outlook

Banxico has cut rates at six straight meetings since August, so a 0.50% cut on Thursday would mark a cumulative 2.5% reduction over seven decisions.

In contrast, the Fed has cut rates three times since July, lowering its benchmark rate from 5.25%-5.50% to 4.25%-4.50% by January.

Escalating trade tensions with the US threaten Mexico’s export-driven economy, as the US accounts for over 80% of Mexican exports; tariffs could disrupt manufacturing, weaken investor confidence, and slow economic growth.

The US has imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican goods not covered by the USMCA, including steel and aluminium alluminimum, steel and auto March, citing concerns over border security and fentanyl trafficking.

According to Reuters, Mexico’s Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, has proposed starting the USMCA review this year, ahead of the formal 2026 timeline, stating that the goal is “to give investors and consumers greater certainty” amid rising US-Mexico trade tensions. The USMCA is the foundation of North American trade, governing over $1.5 trillion in annual commerce and ensuring stability for cross-border supply chains, jobs, and investment.

USD/MXN breaks below 19.40

USD/MXN extends its decline on Wednesday following Tuesday’s drop, breaking below the key horizontal support at the April low of 19.42.

The pair has now exited the month-long consolidation range, marked by multiple failed attempts to recover above the 20-day moving average at 19.59 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the April decline at 19.81. With this decisive move lower, the Peso has reached its strongest level since October, reinforcing a bearish breakout.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 36.86 confirms building downside momentum, though it is not yet oversold, leaving room for further losses.

USD/MXN daily chart

If bears maintain control, the next support zone lies near 19.30, close to the October 14 swing low.

However, a daily close back above 19.42 would neutralize the bearish structure, exposing the pair to a potential rebound toward 19.81 and, if momentum builds, the psychological 20.00 handle, which aligns with the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 20.06.

Mexican Peso FAQs What key factors drive the Mexican Peso? The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity. How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso? The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso? Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate. How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso? As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.







