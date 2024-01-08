Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.

The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.

The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.

On the flip side, if sentiment shifts bullish on the US Dollar, the exotic pair could reclaim the 17.00 figure, followed by the 17.05 mark. Once those two resistance levels are surpassed, up next would be 17.20, followed by the convergence of the 50, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at the 17.29/41 area.

The USD/MXN resumed its downtrend, and it’s accelerating its pace toward testing last year’s low of 16.62. A breach of the 16.80 area would expose the 16.69 August 28 swing low, followed by the 2023 low of 16.62.

On Monday, data showed Mexico’s Consumer Confidence deteriorated in December, according to the National Statistics Agency known as INEGI. Across the border, last Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report for December depicted the labor market is in better shape than estimated. Nevertheless, in the near term, hiring could begin to slow down as business activity reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the Manufacturing PMI stood in recessionary territory, while the Services PMI clung to 50.7, at the brisk of turning contractionary.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) post decent daily gains of 0.31% against the US Dollar (USD) following last week’s US employment report and a light economic docket in Mexico. The USD/MXN continues to trade at around 16.82, at multi-month lows.

