- Mexican Peso shrugs off hot US inflation, Fed’s rate-cut hopes dwindle
- US inflation jumps past 3%, delaying Fed rate-cut expectations until September.
- Fed Chair Powell signals restrictive policy will persist as core prices remain strong.
- MXN gains despite lack of local economic data; Mexico-US steel tariff talks ahead.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) extended its gains against the US Dollar (USD) for the second consecutive day, unfazed by the jump in inflation in the United States (US), preventing the Federal Reserve (Fed) from easing policy. The USD/MXN pair trades at 20.51, down 0.14%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January jumped above the 3% YoY threshold for the first time in six months, indicating that the Fed’s job of tackling inflation is not done, as shown by US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data. Core prices also increased, justifying the Fed’s decision to hold rates at the January meeting.
After the US CPI release, the swaps market speculated that the Fed would not cut rates until the September meeting. December’s fed funds rate futures contract shows the market is pricing 29.5 basis points (bps) of easing towards the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified against the US House of Representatives. He commented that core prices remain strong and that the Fed must wait to see monetary policy's effects. Powell acknowledged that the job on inflation was not done and wanted to keep policy restrictive.
The economic docket remains absent in Mexico, yet President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Mexico and the US will discuss steel tariffs later this week. In the US, the schedule will feature the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI), Initial Jobless Claims, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso ignores US inflation data
- Mexico’s economic docket remains absent, yet deterioration in the automobile industry and worse-than-expected Industrial Production figures hint the economy is in worse shape than expected.
- This and US President Donald Trump's trade rhetoric on Mexico would be headwinds for the Mexican currency.
- The Consumer Price Index (CPI) surpassed 3% YoY for the first time since June 2024, with the month-over-month (MoM) figures increasing by 0.5%, up from December's 0.4%.
- Excluding volatile items, the core CPI rose by 3.3% YoY from 3.2%, and monthly, it expanded by 0.4%, an increase from the previous 0.2% and exceeding the estimated 0.3%.
- Trade disputes between the US and Mexico remain in the boiler room. Although the countries found common ground previously, USD/MXN traders should know that there is a 30-day pause and that tensions could arise toward the end of February.
- Money market fed funds rate futures are pricing in 28.5 basis points (bps) of easing by the Fed in 2025.
USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso consolidates, awaiting fresh catalyst
USD/MXN has fallen toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 20.46, which, if broken, could pave the way for a retracement. Price action suggests the exotic pair has consolidated near the 20.40 – 20.68 area during the last five days, with momentum slightly tilted to the downside as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish.
A drop of USD/MXN below 20.40 would favor a test of the 100-day SMA at 20.22, exposing the critical 20.00 figure. If surpassed, the exotic pair could aim toward 19.50 and eye a test of the 200-day SMA at 19.26.
In the meantime, if buyers clear 20.68, the next resistance would be the January 17 high at 20.90. Once surpassed, the next stop would be 21.00, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) at 21.29.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Gains capped by 0.6300 so far
AUD/USD succumbed to the selling pressure and receded to the 0.6230 zone after briefly piercing the key 0.6300 hurdle on the back of a choppy session in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD looks bid and near 1.0400
EUR/USD extended its weekly recovery and revisited the area above the 1.0400 level, although the move lacked follow through, with the pair eventually slipping back to the 1.0380 region in the wake of the closing bell on Wall Street.
Gold picks up pace above $2,900, Dollar weakens further
Extra selling bias in the Greenback now prompts Gold prices to regain the $2,900 mark per ounce troy and above despite the steady climb in US yields across the board.
BNB price enters 7-day winning streak as Binance liquidates over $5.9 billion from BTC, ETH and SOL holdings
Binance Coin (BNB) price surged past $650 on Wednesday, marking a 15% increase over seven consecutive days of profit. Market reports suggest that recent trades executed by Binance’s parent company could drive further BNB price gains.
How the European Union could counter US tariffs
With Trump ordering a 25% import tax on all steel and aluminium entering the US, trade tensions are inching closer to Europe. We take a closer look at how European policymakers could react. Spoiler alert: it's complicated.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.