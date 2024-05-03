- The Mexican Peso reverses and weakens versus the USD despite surging following the release of Nonfarm Payrolls.
- Mexico S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data eases lower but remains in expansionary territory.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) weakens aginast the USD on Friday, giving back all the gains it made against the Greenback following the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Mexican Peso rises versus the USD after Nonfarm Payrolls report
The Mexican Peso rises then falls in a volatile yo-yo against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday following the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Initially MXN rose almost a half of a percent versus USD, to the 16.80s immediately after the release, which showed US Nonfarm Payrolls missing analysts estimates. However, these gains were soon handed back as the Dollar ecouped most of its losses.
The US NFP report showed 175K new workers joined the ranks of the employed in April, which was below ther 243K expected and the upwardly-revised 315K of the previous month, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Average Hourly Earnings came in softer at 3.9% YoY and 0.2% MoM, compared to estimates of 4.0% and 0.3%. This was also lower than the 4.1% and 0.3% of the previous month.
The slight decline in the pace of earnings growth suggests lessening inflationary pressures. This in turn may increase the chances that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates sooner than anticipated. The expectation of lower interest rates weighs on the US Dollar (USD) as it reduces capital inflows, and the US Dollar Index (DXY) fell over half a percent after the release.
Other data in the NFP report showed that Average Hours Worked fell to 34.3 from 34.4 previously and the same expected, probably reflecting an increase in part-time work, usually interpreted as negative by economists.
The Unemployment Rate ticked down to 3.9% from 3.8% previously when no change had been forecast. The participation rate remained the same at 62.7%.
USD/MXN is trading at 16.98, EUR/MXN at 18.27 and GBP/MXN at 21.29, during the US session.
Mexican Peso temporarily weakens after release of Manufacturing PMI
The Mexican Peso weakened temporarily on Thursday after the release of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for Mexico. The survey of purchasing managers in the Manufacturing sector showed a fall to 51.0 in April, down from 52.2 in March and 52.3 in February. It was the third monthly decline in a row, although the metric remains in expansive territory (above 50) – and at historic highs for the Index.
Fierce competition from rival firms in China and weak overseas demand were seen as major factors in the slowdown.
“A renewed fall in production volumes is a strong indication of how detrimental competitive conditions and weak international sales were to Mexican manufacturers at the start of the second quarter,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The fall in overseas demand was offset to a certain degree by continued robust domestic demand.
“Mexico's domestic market fared better in comparison, neutralizing the weakness in overseas demand. Total new orders rose for the third consecutive month in April, amid
reports of successful advertising, demand resilience and the upcoming elections,” the report said.
Inflation absorbed
Although respondents in the PMI survey reported a rise in the cost of components, manufacturers on the whole absorbed the rise themselves, keeping prices of finished goods stable.
“Input price inflation remained elevated, but manufacturers kept prices charged from customers broadly unchanged amid ongoing efforts to secure new work," noted Pollyanna de Lima.
Also on Thursday, Business Confidence for Mexico’s industrial sector fell to 54.2 from an upwardly revised 54.4 in March, according to data from INEGI.
Foreign Exchange Reserves held by Banxico remained unchanged at $220B in March, and Mexico’s fiscal balance showed a widening of the deficit to $437.2B, according to the Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público.
In a poll of private analysts, headline inflation was expected to rise to 4.20% in 2024, up from the March estimate of 4.10%, revealed Banxico.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN in sideways short-term trend
USD/MXN continues its short-term sideways trend, oscillating between the parameters of a range with a floor at 16.86 and a ceiling at 17.40.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
The pair is currently trading close to the range lows.
Given the established sideways trend is tipped to continue, the next move will probably be a leg back up towards the range highs.
The pair formed a bullish Japanese Hammer candlestick reversal pattern (circled) on Thursday which could mark the beginning of the new up leg within the range, however, it is still early to say with any confidence and candlesticks are only very short-term signals.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is poised to cross above its signal line offering a buy signal and potentially adding weight of evidence to the bullish Hammer.
More upside could take the USD/MXN up to the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart at 17.07, followed by the lower high at 17.15. A clear break above the zone of resistance around 17.15-17.18 might see further gains up towards the range highs again.
A decisive breakout of the range – either below the floor at 16.86, or the ceiling at 17.40 – would change the directional bias of the pair.
A break below the floor could see further downside to a target at 16.50, followed by the April 9 low at 16.26.
On the other side, a break above the top would activate an upside target first at 17.67, piercing a long-term trendline and then possibly reaching a further target at around 18.15.
A decisive break would be one characterized by a longer-than-average green or red daily candlestick that pierces above or below the range high or low, and that closes near its high or low for the period; or three green/red candlesticks in a row that pierce above/below the respective levels.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
