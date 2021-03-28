Merkel: May use federal law to tighten German curbs

The German chancellor Angela Merkel has threatened a federal takeover of the pandemic fight
Key notes
Now need curfews, contact restrictions.
May use federal law to tighten german curbs.
''We have our emergency brake ... unfortunately, it is not respected everywhere. I hope that there might be some reflection on this,” Merkel said in a rare appearance on broadcaster ARD’s Anne Will talkshow.
“What additional measures do we need? ... We need to do more. We have the possibilities of restrictions on going out, further contact restrictions, further mask wearing ... plus testing strategies in all places: so in schools twice a week, and through the economy”.
Market implications
The news should be a weight on an already pressured euro at the start of the week which has started to correct the bearish daily impulse.
